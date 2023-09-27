Roselle Bar and Lounge: A fresh take on the bar scene in Chico

There’s no hiding the difference between a handcrafted cocktail — and one made for the sole purpose of getting drunk. Roselle Bar & Lounge in Meriam Park is a bar-forward experience that is meant to be enjoyed, not forgotten in an alcohol-haze. With specialty drinks and small plates, this new and hip 21+ joint is sure to invigorate the senses.

Upon walking in, the mid-century modern and earthy-toned decor provides a warm, inviting welcome.

Murals of exotic animals fill the corner to the left of the bar with accents of pink, gold and dark green setting an edgy, jungle-esque tone for the lounge. The greenery along the walls provides a sense of freshness.

Guests can simply sit at the bar, patio, high-top tables or the cushioned benches lining up against the plant wall.

Ordering food is a little different compared to other Chico lounges. You’ll need your phone to scan a QR Code and order from the menu and a debit or credit card to keep on file during your time.

This felt unnecessary, as human interaction is an important part of a dining experience. Despite this aspect, the staff were very friendly and accommodating.

Specialty cocktail

The Summer Crush

8 out of 10

When I asked the server what the most popular cocktail was, they recommended the Summer Crush. This gin-based drink consisted of a blend of grapefruit, strawberry, Montenegro Amaro — an Italian bitter liqueur with floral and citrus notes — and lemon. The drink was balanced, tangy and smooth. It truly lived up to its name, bringing the warm feeling of watching the sunset on a dewy summer night.

The food: small plates, mighty in flavor

If you’re looking for a place with appetizers packed with flavor, this is the place to go. Roselle has a wide range of refreshing and delectable tapas and gluten-free options that are fairly priced for the quality you’re getting. With influences of Spanish and Asian cuisine, each dish had a sweet and spicy balance.

Garden Ceviche

6 out of 10

The ceviche truly lived up to the “garden” aspect of the dish. The dip consisted of an avocado base topped with crisp vegetables and a zesty seasoning. My one complaint was the chip-to-dip ratio, as there weren’t nearly enough chips to finish the ceviche. One can never have enough chips!

The Corn Ribs

11 out of 10

If I could, I would’ve eaten three orders of this dish and called it a day. These corn ribs changed my life and for the better. The dish consisted of perfectly roasted corn ribs, topped with queso fresco, tajin and microgreens. What plays a dramatic role in the flavor is the miso-togarashi butter which adds an Asian twist to the beloved elote-style dish. Both sweet and savory, this dish is sure to leave an unforgettable impression on your tastebuds.

Roselle is a new take on what it means to go out for a drink in Chico. Its sophisticated and contemporary environment, handcrafted drinks and delectable bites are sure to attract a trend-setting crowd. Each customer will want to drink and eat to experience the stories Roselle has to tell, not just to get blacked out.

