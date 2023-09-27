Navigate Left
  Photo of the crosswalk where the student was hit by a car. Photo taken Sept, 27 by Molly Myers.

    News

    Chico State student hit by car in front of campus

  Roselle Bar and Lounge: A fresh take on the bar scene in Chico

    Arts & Entertainment

    Roselle Bar and Lounge: A fresh take on the bar scene in Chico

  Chico State student gives treat to dog. Taken by Natalia Cortez-Pagan on Sept.13

    Arts & Entertainment

    Need some time to 'Take A Paws?'

  The cast of "Dr. Faustus" takes a triumphant bow after their first performance.

    Arts & Entertainment

    Theatre Arts Club pulls off one day play

  The volleyball team huddles up to strategize about the game. Photo credit: Mary Vogel

    Sports

    Chico State Volleyball displays resilience in weekend split

Roselle Bar and Lounge: A fresh take on the bar scene in Chico

Byline photo of Juliet Perry
Juliet Perry, Reporter // September 27, 2023
There’s no hiding the difference between a handcrafted cocktail — and one made for the sole purpose of getting drunk. Roselle Bar & Lounge in Meriam Park is a bar-forward experience that is meant to be enjoyed, not forgotten in an alcohol-haze. With specialty drinks and small plates, this new and hip 21+ joint is sure to invigorate the senses.

Upon walking in, the mid-century modern and earthy-toned decor provides a warm, inviting welcome. 

Murals of exotic animals fill the corner to the left of the bar with accents of pink, gold and dark green setting an edgy, jungle-esque tone for the lounge. The greenery along the walls provides a sense of freshness.

Guests can simply sit at the bar, patio, high-top tables or the cushioned benches lining up against the plant wall.

A glimpse of the seating and bar area. Photo Credit: Juliet Perry

Ordering food is a little different compared to other Chico lounges. You’ll need your phone to scan a QR Code and order from the menu and a debit or credit card to keep on file during your time. 

This felt unnecessary, as human interaction is an important part of a dining experience. Despite this aspect, the staff were very friendly and accommodating. 

 Specialty cocktail

The gin-based cocktail, Summer Crush. Photo Credit: Juliet Perry

The Summer Crush 

8 out of 10

When I asked the server what the most popular cocktail was, they recommended the Summer Crush. This gin-based drink consisted of a blend of grapefruit, strawberry, Montenegro Amaro — an Italian bitter liqueur with floral and citrus notes — and lemon. The drink was balanced, tangy and smooth. It truly lived up to its name, bringing the warm feeling of watching the sunset on a dewy summer night.                                                                                                                          

 

 

The food: small plates, mighty in flavor

If you’re looking for a place with appetizers packed with flavor, this is the place to go. Roselle has a wide range of refreshing and delectable tapas and gluten-free options that are fairly priced for the quality you’re getting. With influences of Spanish and Asian cuisine, each dish had a sweet and spicy balance. 

Garden Ceviche, a refreshing medley of vegetables served with chips. Photo Credit: Juliet Perry

 

 

 

 

Garden Ceviche 

6 out of 10 

The ceviche truly lived up to the “garden” aspect of the dish. The dip consisted of an avocado base topped with crisp vegetables and a zesty seasoning. My one complaint was the chip-to-dip ratio, as there weren’t nearly enough chips to finish the ceviche. One can never have enough chips! 

 

 

 

The Corn Ribs, a fresh take on the classic, elote. Photo Credit: Juliet Perry

The Corn Ribs 

11 out of 10

If I could, I would’ve eaten three orders of this dish and called it a day. These corn ribs changed my life and for the better. The dish consisted of perfectly roasted corn ribs, topped with queso fresco, tajin and microgreens. What plays a dramatic role in the flavor is the miso-togarashi butter which adds an Asian twist to the beloved elote-style dish. Both sweet and savory, this dish is sure to leave an unforgettable impression on your tastebuds.

Roselle is a new take on what it means to go out for a drink in Chico. Its sophisticated and contemporary environment, handcrafted drinks and delectable bites are sure to attract a trend-setting crowd. Each customer will want to drink and eat to experience the stories Roselle has to tell, not just to get blacked out. 

 

Juliet Perry can be reached at [email protected].

 

 

 
Juliet Perry, Reporter
Juliet Perry is a fourth-year student majoring in public relations with a minor in social media production and analysis. Born and raised in Roseville, CA, she’s had a passion for writing since she was a kid, one example being that she wrote weekly newsletters about the cats of her household at the age of 7. This is Juliet’s first-semester writing for the Orion, and she will be covering arts and entertainment. Music and the arts are a true passion of hers, and she looks forward to reporting on local Chico artists. In her spare time, she enjoys singing, skiing, getting creative, and spending time outdoors.

