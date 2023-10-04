Navigate Left
  SAE Fall class 2023. Photo taken by SAE Nationals

    Sigma Alpha Epsilon enters the Greek life scene

    Street sign theft runs rampant in Chico 

    Barrymore Backlash

    What to do with your kids when it's over 100 degrees or raining

    Chico State Women's Soccer shines with win and tie

Wildcats remain undefeated after match against Cal State San Marcos

Nick Sanders, Sports Reporter // October 4, 2023
Miles Rice header

The No. 3 Chico State Men’s Soccer team remains undefeated after a scoreless match Sunday against the Cal State San Marcos Cougars.

The Wildcats, who usually score early in games, weren’t able to do so in the first half. The Wildcats had nine shots and four corner kicks the entire game, but no goals came from them.

The Wildcats outshot the Cougars in the first half seven shots to four, with four shots being on goal. However, the Cougars outshot the Wildcats nine shots to two in the second half. Junior forward, Miles Rice almost scored in the 20th minute with a header towards the right corner of the goal barely missing.

Despite getting outshot in the second half, the Wildcats had more shots on goal, Five shots on goal compared to San Marcos who had two. The Wildcats and Cougars tied each other in their match against each other last season 1-1.

Junior goalkeeper, Emanuel Padilla had two saves against San Marcos on Sunday despite the Cougars having 12 shots. He recorded his 8th clean sheet of the season. The Stanislaus State Warriors are the only team that has scored against Padilla this season.

The Wildcats hope to stay undefeated throughout the rest of their conference matches this season. “I believe in this team and I think we’re going to get back on the scoring track,” Rice said.

The Wildcats are resuming their game against the Cal State East Bay Pioneers on Wednesday at noon after getting postponed on Friday. The Pioneers were able to pick up a win on Sunday against the Stanislaus Warriors improving their record to (6-1-1). You can watch today’s game here

“It will be a tough one. They came out strong on us in the beginning before the game got postponed” Padilla said

For more information about Chico State Athletics, you can visit the Wildcats homepage.

 

Nick Sanders can be reached at [email protected] 

 

 
Nick Sanders, Reporter
Nick Sanders, is going into his second semester at Chico State after finishing at Butte College last fall. He is looking forward to working for The Orion this semester. Nick hopes to learn how to become a better writer and reporter through this experience. After graduating Nick would love to work as a Sports Broadcaster for the San Diego Padres or any sports organization.

