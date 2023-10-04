Chico State Women’s Soccer shines with win and tie

Chico State Women’s Soccer (5-2) had an action-packed weekend, demonstrating their abilities with a 2-0 win against Cal State East Bay Friday evening and a 0-0 tie against Cal State San Marcos Sunday.

On Friday, the Wildcats faced off against the East Bay Pioneers in a high-stakes showdown for their first home game of the California Collegiate Athletic Association season.

The Wildcats wasted no time asserting their dominance, with securing a stunning inswinging goal kick, during the first half.

The Wildcats continued to apply relentless pressure on the Pioneers’ defense, and added another goal to the tally during the second half, securing a thrilling 2-0 victory.

“It feels great to secure any conference win. Achieving a result in the first game of conference especially at home is even better,” junior defender, Emilia Kling said.

Sunday’s match brought another intense encounter as the Wildcats faced the San Marcos Cougars.

Both teams displayed remarkable defense, resulting in a standoff that persisted throughout the game.

Despite numerous attempts by both sides to break the tie, the goalkeepers on both ends showcased their exceptional abilities.

The game ultimately concluded in a hard-fought 0-0 tie, leaving fans on the edge of their seats throughout.

“San Marcos is always an intense game. They have an extremely direct style of play which can be a bit frantic,” junior defender Klayre Barres said.

Chico State’s Women’s Soccer team looks ahead to their upcoming games, eager to continue their strong season.

The Wildcats are set to take on the Pomona Broncos in their next match Friday, promising more exciting soccer action for fans to enjoy.

Kya Williams can be reached at [email protected]