What’s poppin’ at Chico State this week!

From a Chico Cemetery Tour, to Wildcat Weekend 2023 there are plenty of events to check out this week.

Monday, Oct. 9

in Arts Building 107 from 6 to 7 p.m.

. Speakers of all levels are welcome to practice their Spanish with interactive conversations and learning opportunities

Arts and Humanities Room 227B from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m every Monday for

from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for music theory guidance at the

to begin the fun adventure

from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Meet in front of

will be having a meeting from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. in Bell Memorial Union 205. The meetings are open for anyone to attend, and the agenda can be found on the Associated Students’

from 1 to 3 p.m. and grab some free self-care and stress relief items

Come destress at the UV Hub for

with Molly. Sculpt your abs with this 30-minute class from 1:45 to 2:15 p.m.

The Well

Take a break from your busy day and hit

from 12:15 to 2 p.m.

! This week’s movie is “

Need help planning your classes for next semester? Stop by the Humanities and Fine Arts Success Studio from noon to 2 p.m. for

Tuesday Oct. 10

in O’Connell Center 241 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Association for Computing Machinery’s Council on Women in Computing

from 5 to 7 p.m. in Performing Arts Center 109

Come together with other students studying music theory for

” from 5 to 7 p.m.

Stop by The Well for some laughs and a good time at “

in the SSC 122 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Thinking about traveling the world and attending school? Check out the

from 1 to 4 p.m. at Basic Needs Student Services Center 190

Join Chico State Basic Needs for

from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for music theory guidance at the HFA Success Studio

and hear from Latinx graduate students about their discoveries and experiences

Hop on Zoom from 2 to 3 p.m. for

” at The Well from 12:30 to 2 p.m. to enjoy iced tea and learn healthy relationship skills

Wednesday Oct. 11

Time to “ Fight the Flu !” Stop by The Well from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to get a free flu shot

Hop on Zoom from 1 to 2 p.m. for the Study Abroad and Exchange Info Session and get all your questions answered and learn about the programs

Reconnect and disconnect with Healing Vibrations , a 15-minute, mind-body meditation at The Well from 2:30 to 2:45 p.m.

Register for Music Tutoring: One-on-one from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for music theory guidance at the HFA Success Studio

Attention Spring Graduates! Stop by ARTS 227 from 1 to 3 p.m. for graduation advising to check your Degree Progress Report

Need some puppy cuddles? Stop by Take a Paws from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. at The Well to destress and play with cute dogs

Join some critical thinkers at the Philosophy Tea hour from 4 to 5 p.m. Hot beverages and snacks will be provided at the second floor collaborative space in the Arts and Humanities building

Need to practice some German? Stop by Stammtisch or German conversation hour to play some games, meet some friends and practice your German at ARTS 227B from 4 to 5 p.m.

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, stop by ¡Fuerte! From 6 to 8 p.m. in BMU 203 for a night of storytelling and spoken word

Come join MECHA for a pizza social from 7 to 8 p.m. in ARTS 306B and enjoy games and pizza

Kick of spooky season with Mini Haunted House making night. Stop by The Hub from 7 to 8 p.m. to get crafty