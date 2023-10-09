Navigate Left
  Fen Halstead and Trysta Seale's beginning protest flyer design. Created by Fen Halstead.

    News

    Possible tuition raise student protest on campus

  Flyer for Chico Hillels support programs. Courtesy Chico Hillel.

    News

    Chico Hillel holds vigil for crisis in Israel 

  Advertisement for the Drag Show outside of the GSEC office on campus.

    News

    Annual Queer Week returns to campus

  Created by Ariana Powell on Aug. 28.

    Arts & Entertainment

    What’s poppin’ at Chico State this week!

  Campus parking then vs. now

    News

    Campus parking then vs. now

What’s poppin’ at Chico State this week!

Check out Chico State events ranging from a Chico Cemetery Tour to Wildcat Welcome
Natalia Cortez-Pagan, Reporter // October 9, 2023
Created by Ariana Powell on Aug. 28.

From a Chico Cemetery Tour, to Wildcat Weekend 2023 there are plenty of events to check out this week.

Monday, Oct. 9

Tuesday Oct. 10

Wednesday Oct. 11

  • Time to “Fight the Flu!” Stop by The Well from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to get a free flu shot
  • Hop on Zoom from 1 to 2 p.m. for the Study Abroad and Exchange Info Session and get all your questions answered and learn about the programs
  • Reconnect and disconnect with Healing Vibrations, a 15-minute, mind-body meditation at The Well from 2:30 to 2:45 p.m. 
  • Register for Music Tutoring: One-on-one from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for music theory guidance at the HFA Success Studio
  • Attention Spring Graduates! Stop by ARTS 227 from 1 to 3 p.m. for graduation advising to check your Degree Progress Report
  • Need some puppy cuddles? Stop by Take a Paws from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. at The Well to destress and play with cute dogs
  • Join some critical thinkers at the Philosophy Tea hour from 4 to 5 p.m. Hot beverages and snacks will be provided at the second floor collaborative space in the Arts and Humanities building
  • Need to practice some German? Stop by Stammtisch or German conversation hour to play some games, meet some friends and practice your German at ARTS 227B from 4 to 5 p.m.
  • In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, stop by ¡Fuerte! From 6 to 8 p.m. in BMU 203 for a night of storytelling and spoken word
  • Come join MECHA for a pizza social from 7 to 8 p.m. in ARTS 306B and enjoy games and pizza
  • Kick of spooky season with Mini Haunted House making night. Stop by The Hub from 7 to 8 p.m. to get crafty
  • Grab your dancing boots and get ready to listen to some country music with Line Dancing Night at the Farm Pavillion. Dancers of all experience are welcome from 7:30 to 9 p.m. so come on down for some fun

Thursday Oct. 12

  • Hop on Zoom for the National Student Exchange Virtual Info Session from 10 to 11 a.m. to learn more about student exchange
  • Come learn more about Kurzweil 3000 and enjoy free cookies from 11 a.m. to noon at the Meriam Library 045
  • Join the semi-annual fall 2023 Used Bike Auction! Stop by the SSCPlaza from noon to 1 p.m. to bid on some bikes
  • HFA Success Studio is having drop-in advising to guide you through any questions you may have from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in PAC 108
  • Stop by SSC 206 between 12:30  to 1:30 p.m. for the Study Abroad and Exchange Info Session and get all your questions answered and learn about the programs
  • Register for Music Tutoring: One-on-one from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for music theory guidance at the HFA Success Studio
  • Interested in being an Orientation Leader? Stop by the BMU 303 from 3 to 4 p.m. for an Information Session 
  • Come by Holt Hall 170 for an Anthropology Forum from 4 to 5 p.m. to talk about Hollow Glass Case: The Future of Museums in China
  • Goats on campus! Stop by Goats and Floats from 3 to 6 p.m. on the Shasta and Lassen Lawns to hangout with some goats and enjoy root beer floats
  • Join the CCLC at Sylvester’s Cafe from 4 to 6 p.m. for a Latine Unity Celebration 
  • Join Adelante for their second Study Hall from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Student Transition and Retention Center to listen to the equity and outreach librarian present about research and brainstorming and enjoy free snacks
  • Come practice your Japanese at Japanese Conversation Hour. Speakers of all experience levels are welcome to join from 5 to 6 p.m. in ARTS 227
  • Come together with other students studying music theory for Music Tutoring: Homework and Study Group from 5 to 7 p.m. in PAC 109
  • Join the Wildcat Gaming Club for Gaming Night from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Hub. Stop in for card games and a video game tournament
  • Time for Glowa-POOL-ooza! Come by the Wildcat Recreation Center pool from 7 to 9 p.m. for glow-in-the-dark fun and music
  • Come watch “Head Over Heels – The Musical” from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Harlen Adams Theatre PAC 144. Enjoy the music of the iconic 1980s all-female rock band The Go-Go’s

Friday Oct. 13

  • Coffee lovers and grad students come join Grad Café at Sylvester’s Cafe to brew ideas with fellow students from 8 to 10 a.m.
  • Join the Joy of Learning 2023 for the sixth annual showcase from 9 to 10:15 a.m. at the Recital Hall. Come listen to the faculty give short presentations on their areas of expertise
  • Hop on Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon for the Study Abroad and Exchange Info Session and get all your questions answered and learn about the programs
  • Happy Friday the 13th! Stop by Spooky Readings from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at the STAR Center – MLIB 161 for some hair-raising tales
  • Register for Music Tutoring: One-on-one from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for music theory guidance at the HFA Success Studio
  • Come celebrate 55 years of Educational Opportunity Program at Chico State with the newest pop-up exhibit from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Valene L. Smith Museum of Anthropology
  • Time to cheer on the Wildcats! Women’s Volleyball will be playing Stanislaus State at 5 p.m. at Acker Gym
  • Come watch “Head Over Heels – The Musical” from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Harlen Adams Theatre PAC 144. Enjoy the music of the iconic 1980s all-female rock band The Go-Go’s
  • Time for some desert themed desserts! Stop by the UV Hub for Desert Night from 7 to 9 p.m. for some tasty treats
  • Need some laughs? Check out Sheng Wang from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Laxson Auditorium. Don’t forget to buy tickets in advance
  • It’s Spooky Season! Stop by The Hub for Up Late Horror Night for spooky food and crafts from 10 p.m to 1 a.m.

Saturday Oct. 14

Natalia Cortez-Pagan can be reached at [email protected].
