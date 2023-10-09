What’s poppin’ at Chico State this week!

From a Chico Cemetery Tour, to Wildcat Weekend 2023 there are plenty of events to check out this week.
Monday, Oct. 9
- Need help planning your classes for next semester? Stop by the Humanities and Fine Arts Success Studio from noon to 2 p.m. for Drop-in Advising
- Join the Cross-Cultural Leadership Center for LGBTQ+ Movie Monday! This week’s movie is “But I’m a Cheerleader ” from 12:15 to 2 p.m.
- Take a break from your busy day and hit The Well for Core O’Clock with Molly. Sculpt your abs with this 30-minute class from 1:45 to 2:15 p.m.
- Come destress at the UV Hub for Grab N Go Mental Health from 1 to 3 p.m. and grab some free self-care and stress relief items
- The Board of Directors will be having a meeting from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. in Bell Memorial Union 205. The meetings are open for anyone to attend, and the agenda can be found on the Associated Students’ website
- Join professor Sarah Gagnebin for a Chico Cemetery Tour from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Meet in front of Celestino’s to begin the fun adventure
- Register for Music Tutoring: One-on-one from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for music theory guidance at the HFA Success Studio
- Stop by Arts and Humanities Room 227B from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m every Monday for Spanish Conversation Hour. Speakers of all levels are welcome to practice their Spanish with interactive conversations and learning opportunities
- Join the Latinas In Action for a Ghostly Art Night in Arts Building 107 from 6 to 7 p.m.
Tuesday Oct. 10
- Come “Spill the Tea” at The Well from 12:30 to 2 p.m. to enjoy iced tea and learn healthy relationship skills
- Hop on Zoom from 2 to 3 p.m. for Latinx Students Share Research Experiences and hear from Latinx graduate students about their discoveries and experiences
- Register for Music Tutoring: One-on-one from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for music theory guidance at the HFA Success Studio
- Join Chico State Basic Needs for Medi-Cal Application Assistance from 1 to 4 p.m. at Basic Needs Student Services Center 190
- Thinking about traveling the world and attending school? Check out the Study Abroad and Exchange Info session in the SSC 122 from 4 to 5 p.m.
- Stop by The Well for some laughs and a good time at “Live, Laugh, Learn to Improvise” from 5 to 7 p.m.
- Come together with other students studying music theory for Music Tutoring: Homework and Study Group from 5 to 7 p.m. in Performing Arts Center 109
- Come celebrate Ada Lovelace Day with a trivia night! Join the Association for Computing Machinery’s Council on Women in Computing in O’Connell Center 241 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday Oct. 11
- Time to “Fight the Flu!” Stop by The Well from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to get a free flu shot
- Hop on Zoom from 1 to 2 p.m. for the Study Abroad and Exchange Info Session and get all your questions answered and learn about the programs
- Reconnect and disconnect with Healing Vibrations, a 15-minute, mind-body meditation at The Well from 2:30 to 2:45 p.m.
- Register for Music Tutoring: One-on-one from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for music theory guidance at the HFA Success Studio
- Attention Spring Graduates! Stop by ARTS 227 from 1 to 3 p.m. for graduation advising to check your Degree Progress Report
- Need some puppy cuddles? Stop by Take a Paws from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. at The Well to destress and play with cute dogs
- Join some critical thinkers at the Philosophy Tea hour from 4 to 5 p.m. Hot beverages and snacks will be provided at the second floor collaborative space in the Arts and Humanities building
- Need to practice some German? Stop by Stammtisch or German conversation hour to play some games, meet some friends and practice your German at ARTS 227B from 4 to 5 p.m.
- In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, stop by ¡Fuerte! From 6 to 8 p.m. in BMU 203 for a night of storytelling and spoken word
- Come join MECHA for a pizza social from 7 to 8 p.m. in ARTS 306B and enjoy games and pizza
- Kick of spooky season with Mini Haunted House making night. Stop by The Hub from 7 to 8 p.m. to get crafty
- Grab your dancing boots and get ready to listen to some country music with Line Dancing Night at the Farm Pavillion. Dancers of all experience are welcome from 7:30 to 9 p.m. so come on down for some fun
Thursday Oct. 12
- Hop on Zoom for the National Student Exchange Virtual Info Session from 10 to 11 a.m. to learn more about student exchange
- Come learn more about Kurzweil 3000 and enjoy free cookies from 11 a.m. to noon at the Meriam Library 045
- Join the semi-annual fall 2023 Used Bike Auction! Stop by the SSCPlaza from noon to 1 p.m. to bid on some bikes
- HFA Success Studio is having drop-in advising to guide you through any questions you may have from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in PAC 108
- Stop by SSC 206 between 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. for the Study Abroad and Exchange Info Session and get all your questions answered and learn about the programs
- Register for Music Tutoring: One-on-one from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for music theory guidance at the HFA Success Studio
- Interested in being an Orientation Leader? Stop by the BMU 303 from 3 to 4 p.m. for an Information Session
- Come by Holt Hall 170 for an Anthropology Forum from 4 to 5 p.m. to talk about Hollow Glass Case: The Future of Museums in China
- Goats on campus! Stop by Goats and Floats from 3 to 6 p.m. on the Shasta and Lassen Lawns to hangout with some goats and enjoy root beer floats
- Join the CCLC at Sylvester’s Cafe from 4 to 6 p.m. for a Latine Unity Celebration
- Join Adelante for their second Study Hall from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Student Transition and Retention Center to listen to the equity and outreach librarian present about research and brainstorming and enjoy free snacks
- Come practice your Japanese at Japanese Conversation Hour. Speakers of all experience levels are welcome to join from 5 to 6 p.m. in ARTS 227
- Come together with other students studying music theory for Music Tutoring: Homework and Study Group from 5 to 7 p.m. in PAC 109
- Join the Wildcat Gaming Club for Gaming Night from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Hub. Stop in for card games and a video game tournament
- Time for Glowa-POOL-ooza! Come by the Wildcat Recreation Center pool from 7 to 9 p.m. for glow-in-the-dark fun and music
- Come watch “Head Over Heels – The Musical” from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Harlen Adams Theatre PAC 144. Enjoy the music of the iconic 1980s all-female rock band The Go-Go’s
Friday Oct. 13
- Coffee lovers and grad students come join Grad Café at Sylvester’s Cafe to brew ideas with fellow students from 8 to 10 a.m.
- Join the Joy of Learning 2023 for the sixth annual showcase from 9 to 10:15 a.m. at the Recital Hall. Come listen to the faculty give short presentations on their areas of expertise
- Hop on Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon for the Study Abroad and Exchange Info Session and get all your questions answered and learn about the programs
- Happy Friday the 13th! Stop by Spooky Readings from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at the STAR Center – MLIB 161 for some hair-raising tales
- Register for Music Tutoring: One-on-one from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for music theory guidance at the HFA Success Studio
- Come celebrate 55 years of Educational Opportunity Program at Chico State with the newest pop-up exhibit from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Valene L. Smith Museum of Anthropology
- Time to cheer on the Wildcats! Women’s Volleyball will be playing Stanislaus State at 5 p.m. at Acker Gym
- Come watch “Head Over Heels – The Musical” from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Harlen Adams Theatre PAC 144. Enjoy the music of the iconic 1980s all-female rock band The Go-Go’s
- Time for some desert themed desserts! Stop by the UV Hub for Desert Night from 7 to 9 p.m. for some tasty treats
- Need some laughs? Check out Sheng Wang from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Laxson Auditorium. Don’t forget to buy tickets in advance
- It’s Spooky Season! Stop by The Hub for Up Late Horror Night for spooky food and crafts from 10 p.m to 1 a.m.
Saturday Oct. 14
- Time to get some fresh air! Drive up to the Butte Creek Ecological Preserve for a Forest Therapy Walk open to all from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Happy Wildcat Weekend! 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. join fellow wildcats with a barbecue on the Kendall Hall Lawn, live music and a welcome from President Steve Perez
- Come watch “Head Over Heels – The Musical” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Harlen Adams Theatre PAC 144. Enjoy the music of the iconic 1980s all-female rock band The Go-Go’s
