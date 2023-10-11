Navigate Left
  Residents of the Chico community gather on Tuesday night at the Chico State Hillel in solidarity.

    News

    Chico community gathers to mourn victims in Israel

  Carson Zarate Celebration

    Sports

    Chico State Men’s Soccer splits weekend series

  Womens soccer team huddled together. Photo Credit: Mason Tovani

    Sports

    Chico State Women’s Soccer faces weekend challenge with mixed results

  Mens golf team celebrating their victory on Oct. 3. Photo courtesy of Chico State Sports Information

    Sports

    Chico State’s Men’s Golf team win Wildcat Invitational

  Con Café: El Profe

    Features

    Con Café: El Profe

Chico State Women’s Soccer faces weekend challenge with mixed results

Byline photo of Kya Williams
Kya Williams, Sports Reporter // October 11, 2023
Womens+soccer+team+huddled+together.+Photo+Credit%3A+Mason+Tovani
Mason Tovani
Women’s soccer team huddled together. Photo Credit: Mason Tovani

The Chico State Women’s Soccer team had an eventful weekend, battling it out on the field in two thrilling matches. The Wildcats faced off against the Pomona Broncos on Friday in a 1-2 loss but won against Cal State San Bernardino on Sunday 2-1. 

On Friday evening, the Wildcats took on the Broncos in a highly anticipated showdown. The game was a hard-fought contest, with both teams displaying impressive skills and determination. 

However, despite their best efforts and a goal by Brynn Howard, Chico State suffered a narrow loss, ending the match with a score of 1-2.

Sunday brought a fresh opportunity for redemption as the Wildcats geared up to face the San Bernardino Coyotes. The Wildcats showcased remarkable resilience and teamwork, dominating the field and receiving a well-deserved victory with two goals from Avery Pieri and Natalie Mendoza

The final score for Sunday’s match stood at 2-1, cementing their victory.

The Chico State Women’s Soccer team remains committed to their pursuit of excellence as they prepare for their upcoming games. 

The Wildcats are set to take on the Sonoma Seawolves this Thursday, promising more exciting soccer action for fans to enjoy. 

For more information about Chico State Athletics visit the Wildcats’ official athletics website.

 

Kya Williams can be reached at [email protected]
