Chico State Women’s Soccer faces weekend challenge with mixed results

The Chico State Women’s Soccer team had an eventful weekend, battling it out on the field in two thrilling matches. The Wildcats faced off against the Pomona Broncos on Friday in a 1-2 loss but won against Cal State San Bernardino on Sunday 2-1.

On Friday evening, the Wildcats took on the Broncos in a highly anticipated showdown. The game was a hard-fought contest, with both teams displaying impressive skills and determination.

However, despite their best efforts and a goal by Brynn Howard, Chico State suffered a narrow loss, ending the match with a score of 1-2.

Sunday brought a fresh opportunity for redemption as the Wildcats geared up to face the San Bernardino Coyotes. The Wildcats showcased remarkable resilience and teamwork, dominating the field and receiving a well-deserved victory with two goals from Avery Pieri and Natalie Mendoza.

The final score for Sunday’s match stood at 2-1, cementing their victory.

The Chico State Women’s Soccer team remains committed to their pursuit of excellence as they prepare for their upcoming games.

The Wildcats are set to take on the Sonoma Seawolves this Thursday, promising more exciting soccer action for fans to enjoy.

