Undefeated Chico State Men’s Soccer tie over the weekend

Nick Sanders, Sports Reporter // October 17, 2023
Nick Sanders
On Oct. 15, the Chico State Men’s Soccer team huddles up before playing their match against the Humboldt Lumberjacks.

No. 3, Chico State Men’s Soccer team (10-0-3) remains undefeated after a 1-1 draw on Sunday against the Cal Poly Humboldt Lumberjacks. The Wildcats have yet to lose a match this season.

The Wildcats came out strong, with junior forward, Miles Rice scoring a powerful header in the 5th minute of the match. Rice was only able to connect on one goal despite having seven shots throughout the game.

Rice has been a big part of the Wildcats offense this year. He has a total of eight goals and 44 shots, 19 of those being on-goal. His leadership has proven to be a big help in the team’s success.

The Wildcats outshot the Lumberjacks nine shots to seven. Chico State’s defense held on for the majority of the game, not allowing a goal. However, fouls were a big problem for the Wildcats.

Committing 18 fouls, compared to the Lumberjacks’ nine. One of these fouls led to a late penalty kick that tied the game in the 75th minute.

On Oct. 15 junior defender, Preston Moll put the ball in play with a free kick against the Humboldt Lumberjacks. The Wildcats and Lumberjacks tied 1-1. Photo Credit: Nick Sanders

After the late goal, the Lumberjacks made it tough for Chico State to tack on another goal. They applied continued pressure on the Wildcats, forcing them to play more aggressively.

The Wildcats will be commuting down to Southern California for their next two matches. They are facing two conference-leading teams, the Los Angeles Golden Eagles and the Dominguez Hills Toros.

The Golden Eagles are currently ranked No. 8 in the nation and are sitting at a record of (10-1-1). They are coming off a 5-0 win against the San Bernardino Coyotes on Sunday. You can watch the Wildcats next game against the Golden Eagles here. Kickoff on Friday begins at 7 p.m. at University Stadium.

For information about Chico State Athletics, visit the Wildcats home page.

 

Nick Sanders can be reached at [email protected]
About the Contributor
Nick Sanders, Reporter
Nick Sanders, is going into his second semester at Chico State after finishing at Butte College last fall. He is looking forward to working for The Orion this semester. Nick hopes to learn how to become a better writer and reporter through this experience. After graduating Nick would love to work as a Sports Broadcaster for the San Diego Padres or any sports organization.

