Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State Men’s Soccer handed first loss against Cal State L.A.

Nathan Chiochios, Sports Reporter // October 22, 2023
Preston Moll (left) going to pass the ball

The No. 3 Chico State (10-1-3) Men’s Soccer team broke their undefeated streak with a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to the defending California Collegiate Athletic Association champions Los Angeles Golden Eagles.

The Wildcats were coming off one of their best starts in recent memory, only giving up five goals in total before the game. 

The game started even, with both teams shooting nearly the same amount. But, in the 27th minute, the Golden Eagles found the back of the net off a header from graduate student Neophytos Scottis, breaking the tie. 

The second half of the game saw a similar fate, with the Golden Eagles out-shooting the Wildcats 5-3. 

The Wildcats shot six goals, with junior defender Preston Moll leading the team with three shots and two shots being on goal. Miles Rice, Bryan Manriquez and Justin Ricketts also had shots of their own, with only Rice having one shot on goal.

On the other end, goalkeeper Emanuel Padilla had two saves, while allowing the lone goal of the game.

With the loss, the Wildcats moved to fourth place in the conference standings with a 3-1-3 conference record.

The Wildcats look to bounce back Sunday in their final road game of the season. They are set to play the Dominguez Hills Toros at 2 p.m., which you can watch here.

For information about Chico State athletics, visit the Wildcat homepage.

 

Nathan Chiochios can be reached at [email protected]
Nathan Chiochios, Reporter
Nathan Chiochios is entering his third year at Chico State as a journalism (news) major. He is from Mountain View, a town in the San Francisco Bay Area. It is his first semester on The Orion, and he looks forward to growing his journalism and writing skills. In his free time, he spends most of his time skateboarding, and hanging out with friends and family.

Chico State's independent student newspaper
The Orion
Chico State University
