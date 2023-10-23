Chico State Women’s Soccer has weekend thrills and challenges

It was a weekend of highs and lows for the Chico State Women’s Soccer (9-5-1) team as they faced a tough 0-2 defeat against Cal State Los Angeles on Friday, but pulled through Sunday with a thrilling 4-0 victory against Cal State Dominguez Hills.

Friday’s match against the Golden Eagles was a fierce battle from the get-go, with both teams exhibiting their skills with unwavering determination.

The Golden Eagles took an early lead in the first half, and the Wildcats couldn’t seem to catch up.

However, Sunday’s encounter with the Toros painted a different picture.

The Wildcats, fueled by determination, delivered a stellar display of offense from Samantha Torres, Camryn Toole, Summer Baron, and Kylie Rolling.

The Wildcats’ defense remained solid, denying the Toros from finding the net.

The weekend’s mixed results served as a testament to the Wildcats’ commitment and fighting spirit.

Despite the challenging loss on Friday, they bounced back with a dominant win on Sunday, demonstrating their ability to overcome adversity and secure victories on the soccer field.

The Wildcats continue to push forward in their quest for success as they navigate the rest of their competitive season.

The Wildcats are set to take San Francisco State University this Friday, promising more exciting soccer action for fans to enjoy.

For more information about Chico State Athletics, visit the Wildcats’ official athletics website.

Kya Williams can be reached at [email protected]