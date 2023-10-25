Navigate Left
The Orion
The Orion
The Orion

Chico State adds tie to weekend series

Nick Sanders, Sports Reporter // October 25, 2023
Chico State huddles before the game vs. the Dominguez Hills Toros on Sunday

No. 5 Chico State Wildcats come up with a tie against the Cal State Dominguez Hills Toros 1-1 on Sunday, their fourth tie of the season.

The Wildcats were not able to notch a goal in the first half. The Toros took the early lead in the 18th minute from a corner kick.

Chico State Sophomore Thomas Douglas scored his first goal of his career for the Wildcats in the second half to tie the game. Freshman Robbie Lloyd was able to pick up his first assist of his college career.

Goalkeeper Emanuel Padilla had a busy day, he tacked on four saves during the game. The Toros had 23 shots in the game, five of those being on goal compared to the Wildcat’s nine shots and three on goal.

Junior midfielder Cayden Hotaling running to the ball vs. Cal State Dominguez (Nick Sanders)

Chico State is tied for fifth in the conference standings with Sonoma State. Only the top six teams will be eligible for the postseason playoffs. Chico State is hoping to win out the rest of its games to do so.

The Wildcats next game is against the San Francisco State Gators on Friday at 4:30 p.m. The Gators are coming into Friday’s game with a (3-8-3) record. Chico State is entering Friday’s contest with a record of (10-1-4).

You can watch the game here.

For information about Chico State Athletics, visit the Wildcats home page.

 

Nick Sanders can be reached at [email protected]
About the Contributor
Nick Sanders, Reporter
Nick Sanders, is going into his second semester at Chico State after finishing at Butte College last fall. He is looking forward to working for The Orion this semester. Nick hopes to learn how to become a better writer and reporter through this experience. After graduating Nick would love to work as a Sports Broadcaster for the San Diego Padres or any sports organization.

Chico State's independent student newspaper
