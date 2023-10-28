Navigate Left
  Carson Zarate celebrates his goal in the first half

    Men’s soccer keeps playoff hopes alive in close win

  On Aug. 30 2023, Ricardo Orellana outside of the University Farm office. Orellana was announced as the new farm administrator in April.

    Ricardo Orellana: His journey to Chico State farm director

  Created by Ariana Powell on Oct. 27.

    CFA to announce authorization vote results Monday

  Created by Ariana Powell on Oct. 25.

    CFA authorization voting period continues amidst fact-finding session

  Photo of former Chico State golfer J.J. Jakovac at home after the ZOZO Championship win. Photo Credit: Alejandro Mejia Mejia via Zoom

    Former Chico State Men’s golfer J.J. Jakovac caddies for Collin Morikawa in PGA Tour win

Men’s soccer keeps playoff hopes alive in close win

Nick Sanders, Reporter // October 28, 2023
Nick Sanders
Carson Zarate celebrates his goal in the first half

No. 5 Chico State Wildcats kept their playoff hopes alive with a win against the Cal State San Francisco Gators 2-1 on Friday.

 

It all started with sophomore Carson Zarate, who scored off a rebound volley after Adrian Fontanelli delivered a dangerous free kick that hit the right corner post. Zarate picked up his third goal of the season while Fontanelli grabbed his seventh assist.

 

“It was behind me and I tried to get a foot on it, I had no aim on it, luckily it went in,” Zarate said.

 

The Gators kept the Wildcats on their toes, scoring a goal six minutes later. It wasn’t until the second half sophomore Justin Ricketts was struck by a Gators defender leading to a penalty kick in the 65th minute of the game.

Noah Ross dribbling the ball vs. Cal State SF. Photo taken Oct. 27 by Nick Sanders.

 

Junior defender Preston Moll capitalized on this penalty kick, netting his fifth goal of the season.

 

The Wildcats improved their record to (11-1-4) overall and (4-1-4) in conference play after Friday’s game. They are sitting in fourth place with 16 points, behind the Cal State Monterey Bay Otters who have 19 in the Conference standings.

 

With a win on Sunday against the Otters they can jump into a solo third spot. This could give them home field advantage in the first round of the CCAA tournament. However, with a win on Sunday and Thursday, the Wildcats could take second place from the Cal State Pomona Broncos.

 

The Wildcats are hosting senior day right before kickoff on Sunday against the Otters. They are recognizing seniors Adrian Fontanelli, Noah Ross and Kristoffer Brown for their time with the team.

 

Chico State hopes to win their game on Sunday against the Otters. Kickoff begins at 11:30 a.m. You can watch the game here.

 

For more information about Chico State Athletics, you can visit the Wildcats homepage.

 

Nick Sanders can be reached at [email protected]
Nick Sanders, Reporter
Nick Sanders, is going into his second semester at Chico State after finishing at Butte College last fall. He is looking forward to working for The Orion this semester. Nick hopes to learn how to become a better writer and reporter through this experience. After graduating Nick would love to work as a Sports Broadcaster for the San Diego Padres or any sports organization.

