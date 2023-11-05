Navigate Left
  The Wildcats starting off their race at the Cal State San Marcos Cougar Invitational on Sep 23. Courtesy Greg Siller.

    Sports

    Women's Cross Country place 3rd at West Regional Championship

  The Men's Cross Country team celebrating their regional championship win on Nov 4. Daniel Hernandez (center) is seen lifting their title up. Courtesy of Luke Reid.

    Sports

    Men's Cross Country wins 7th consecutive NCAA West Regional title

  Photo of Chico State Womens soccer team playing the Monterey Bay Otters.

    Sports

    Chico State Women's Soccer team suffers 0-2 loss

  Graphic depicting the road to success in college is blocked by financial stress.

    Opinion

    How to succeed in college while poor

  Carson Zarate celebrating his game-tying goal.

    Sports

    Chico State men's soccer ends regular season with a tie

Chico State Women’s Soccer team suffers 0-2 loss

Byline photo of Kya Williams
Kya Williams, Repoter // November 5, 2023
Photo+of+Chico+State+Womens+soccer+team+playing+the+Monterey+Bay+Otters.+
Nick Sanders
Photo of Chico State Women’s soccer team playing the Monterey Bay Otters.

The Chico State Women’s Soccer team played a hard-fought game Thursday against the Stanislaus State Warriors that had fans on the edge of their seats. Despite their best efforts, the Wildcats ultimately fell short, losing 0-2.  

The game, held at University Stadium, saw both teams exhibiting their skills and determination. 

The Wildcats were unable to find the back of the net throughout the match, while their opponents managed to score two crucial goals.

The Warriors took the lead early in the first half, catching the Wildcat’s defense off-guard. 

Chico State goalkeeper Emma Hofmann made several fantastic saves to keep her team in contention, but the opposition’s offensive pressure was relentless.

The Wildcats showcased their resilience and determination throughout the match, never giving up despite the scoreline. They had several close opportunities, but the Warriors’ defense proved to be an obstacle.

In the second half, the visiting team struck again, extending their lead with another goal. The Wildcats fought hard to make a comeback, but the opposing defense held firm, denying Chico State any goals.

“After any loss, it is not a great feeling. However, these types of games lead to great learning moments for us,” defender Emilia Kling said.

The Wildcats now look ahead to their next match, determined to bounce back from this loss and maintain their resilience as they head to their postseason playing for a California Collegiate Athletic Association tournament

 “I am looking forward to the battles in the next games, and I cannot wait to see how we do,” Kling said. 

Their next match is against the Los Angeles Golden Eagles, promising more exciting soccer action for fans to enjoy.

For more information about Chico State Athletics, visit the Wildcats’ official athletics website.

 

Kya Williams can be reached at [email protected]
