  Chico State players await a corner kick

    Chico State Men's Soccer fall short in penalty shootout

  • Photos by Trenton Taylor and Floritzel Salvador in 2019 and 2016, respectively. Edited by Ariana Powell on Nov. 7.

    Camp Fire 5th anniversary moment of reflection to take place Wednesday

  • Scott Cawthon and Freddy Fazbear squaring off

    Creator vs. Content

  • Created by Ariana Powell on Nov. 6.

    CFA, Teamsters to rally at November CSU Board of Trustees meeting

  • Created by Ariana Powell on Aug. 28.

    Fall into this week's campus events

Chico State Men’s Soccer fall short in penalty shootout

Byline photo of Nick Sanders
Nick Sanders, Sports Reporter // November 7, 2023
Nick Sanders
Chico State players await a corner kick

Chico State Men’s Soccer fell short in the California Collegiate Athletic Association tournament quarterfinals against the No. 5 San Marcos Cougars in a 4-5 penalty shootout on Sunday. Both teams came into the game looking to advance to the semi-finals to play against the No. 1 ranked Los Angeles Golden Eagles.

It was a scoreless game in the first half. The Wildcats were outplayed until the second half when they started to pick things up. Freshman forward Vas Syrengelas gave Chico the second-half advantage, netting his second goal of the season in the 57th minute of the match.

The Wildcats lead didn’t stand long as the Cougars scored a goal past goalkeeper Emanuel Padilla 10 minutes later. Padilla notched four saves in their quarterfinal match. He has had a total of 65 saves this season.

Bryan Manriquez vs. Cal State San Marcos defender (Nick Sanders)

The Cougars came through with the win in penalty shots. Despite the Wildcats losing on Sunday, they still have a chance at making the National Collegiate Athletic Association DII  Tournament.

A decision will be made on Monday, Nov. 13 in the NCAA Division II Men’s Soccer selection show. Chico State’s phenomenal season hopefully gives them a chance to make history.

For more information about Chico State Athletics, you can visit the Wildcats homepage.

 

Nick Sanders can be reached at [email protected]

 
About the Contributor
Nick Sanders, Reporter
Nick Sanders, is going into his second semester at Chico State after finishing at Butte College last fall. He is looking forward to working for The Orion this semester. Nick hopes to learn how to become a better writer and reporter through this experience. After graduating Nick would love to work as a Sports Broadcaster for the San Diego Padres or any sports organization.

