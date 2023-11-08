Chico State Women’s Soccer team suffers loss in conference tournament

The Chico State Wildcats’ women’s soccer team suffered a nail-biting 0-1 loss Sunday in the first round of the California Collegiate Athletic Association tournament.

Facing off against the Los Angeles Golden Eagles, the Wildcats gave it their all but fell short in a hard-fought battle at University Stadium.

The lone goal of the match came in the 20th minute when the Golden Eagles fought off defenders and scored. The Wildcats’ defense held strong until that moment, but the well-timed strike found the back of the net.

The Wildcats fought valiantly to level the score and created several scoring opportunities, with their offense applying relentless pressure on the Golden Eagles’ defense.

The Wildcats’ season came to an early end, but they can congratulate themselves for their impressive regular-season performance and the resilience they showed throughout the tournament.

Chico State finished the regular season with a strong record of 11-7-1, highlighting the promise of a bright future for the program.

With the 0-1 loss, the Chico State Wildcats exited the CCAA tournament and will now turn their attention to preparing for the next season.

The team’s dedicated athletes and coaching staff will use this experience as a stepping stone to further success in the future.

