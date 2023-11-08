Navigate Left
  Teamsters protest at a past 2023 rally. Courtesy: the Teamsters

    Teamsters to picket on Chico State campus during Nov. 14 strike

  Blithe Spirit flyer courtesy Chico State Theatre.

    Chico State Theatre premieres ‘Blithe Spirit’

  AS GAC ending their biweekly meeting on Oct. 20

    AS Government Affairs speaks on the Israel-Hamas conflict

  Child holding sign reading STOP THE GENOCIDE FREE PALESTINE at pro-Palestine protest in Chico. Photo taken Nov. 4 Milca Elvira Chacon.

    Protestors urge for cease-fire in Gaza

  Chico State Womens Soccer team suffers loss in conference tournament

    Chico State Women’s Soccer team suffers loss in conference tournament

Chico State Women’s Soccer team suffers loss in conference tournament

Byline photo of Kya Williams
Kya Williams, Reporter // November 8, 2023
Nick Sanders

The Chico State Wildcats’ women’s soccer team suffered a nail-biting 0-1 loss Sunday in the first round of the California Collegiate Athletic Association tournament.

Facing off against the Los Angeles Golden Eagles, the Wildcats gave it their all but fell short in a hard-fought battle at University Stadium.

The lone goal of the match came in the 20th minute when the Golden Eagles fought off defenders and scored. The Wildcats’ defense held strong until that moment, but the well-timed strike found the back of the net.

The Wildcats fought valiantly to level the score and created several scoring opportunities, with their offense applying relentless pressure on the Golden Eagles’ defense. 

The Wildcats’ season came to an early end, but they can congratulate themselves for their impressive regular-season performance and the resilience they showed throughout the tournament. 

Chico State finished the regular season with a strong record of 11-7-1, highlighting the promise of a bright future for the program.

With the 0-1 loss, the Chico State Wildcats exited the CCAA tournament and will now turn their attention to preparing for the next season.

The team’s dedicated athletes and coaching staff will use this experience as a stepping stone to further success in the future. 

 

Kya Williams can be reached at [email protected]

 
About the Contributors
Kya Williams, Reporter
Kya Williams is a Third year student majoring in Journalism and minoring in communications. She was born in Chicago Illinois but was raised in Santa Barbara California where she began her Journalism journey. This is her first semester as a staff member for the Orion and she can’t wait for a great year. Outside of reporting on news she enjoys being outside, hanging out with friends, and running. 

Nick Sanders, Reporter
Nick Sanders, is going into his second semester at Chico State after finishing at Butte College last fall. He is looking forward to working for The Orion this semester. Nick hopes to learn how to become a better writer and reporter through this experience. After graduating Nick would love to work as a Sports Broadcaster for the San Diego Padres or any sports organization.

