Navigate Left
  • Image created using Wepik AI

    'The Big Dipper'

    Third floor of library hosts rage rooms amidst closures

  • Courtesy of Chico State Athletics Chico State mens basketball Coach Greg Clink looks on at a game from the sidelines.

    Sports

    Chico State Men’s Basketball fired up for upcoming season

  • Photo by Tara Winstead: https://www.pexels.com/photo/wood-fashion-man-love-6479544/

    Arts & Entertainment

    ‘Inspired by Barbie’ MONCA art competition Saturday

  • Attendees at the city council meeting on Tuesday

    News

    Emotions run high at city council

  • California Faculty Association and Teamsters members rally at the California State University’s November Board of Trustees meeting. Courtesy: the CFA

    News

    4 California State Universities to strike in December if deal is not made

Navigate Right
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion

Chico State Men’s Basketball fired up for upcoming season

Byline photo of Nathan Chiochios
Nathan Chiochios, Sports Reporter // November 12, 2023
Courtesy+of+Chico+State+Athletics%0AChico+State+mens+basketball+Coach+Greg+Clink+looks+on+at+a+game+from+the+sidelines.
Chico State Athletics
Courtesy of Chico State Athletics Chico State men’s basketball Coach Greg Clink looks on at a game from the sidelines.

After putting in hard work during the offseason, Chico State Men’s Basketball looks to start the season this weekend as favorites to win their conference.

After coming up short in the California Collegiate Athletic Association semifinals last year against the San Marcos Cougars, the Wildcats look to make another run for the playoffs this season.

Head Coach Greg Clink, who is returning for his 16th year with Chico State, feels the team has a lot of improvements that will help lead them to a successful season, especially surrounding their defense.

“We’ve got a lot of returning guards that I think are good,” Clink said. “But I think the biggest thing we’ve done with our roster is we’ve added depth at every position.”

The Wildcats have several big returners, including seniors Kelvin Wright Jr. and Joshua Hamilton, as well as seven newcomers.

Among the returners is sophomore Jojo Murphy, who is coming off of a successful season that saw him winning the CCAA Freshman of the Year award. He expressed his excitement for the upcoming season.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment all summer,” Murphy said. “We’ve been counting down these days and all the guys are ready to go.”

After red-shirting his first year, freshman Caden Harris is excited to play with his teammates and win as much as possible and hopes to make a deep run this season.

“Not being able to play for a year, it really taught me a lot about patience,” Harris said.

Harris talked about the team’s strides defensively over the offseason, saying they made lots of improvements that will help them find the best ways to win.

The Wildcats opened up their season this Friday at home, where they took part in a crossover challenge with the CCAA, Pacific West Conference and the Great Northwest Athletic Conference

For information about all Chico State Athletics, visit the Wildcat homepage.

 

Nathan Chiochios can be reached at [email protected]
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Chico State Womens Soccer team suffers loss in conference tournament
Chico State Women's Soccer team suffers loss in conference tournament
Chico State players await a corner kick
Chico State Men's Soccer fall short in penalty shootout
The Wildcats starting off their race at the Cal State San Marcos Cougar Invitational on Sep 23. Courtesy Greg Siller.
Women’s Cross Country place 3rd at West Regional Championship
The Men’s Cross Country team celebrating their regional championship win on Nov 4. Daniel Hernandez (center) is seen lifting their title up. Courtesy of Luke Reid.
Men’s Cross Country wins 7th consecutive NCAA West Regional title
Photo of Chico State Womens soccer team playing the Monterey Bay Otters.
Chico State Women's Soccer team suffers 0-2 loss
Carson Zarate celebrating his game-tying goal.
Chico State men's soccer ends regular season with a tie
About the Contributor
Nathan Chiochios, Reporter
Nathan Chiochios is entering his third year at Chico State as a journalism (news) major. He is from Mountain View, a town in the San Francisco Bay Area. It is his first semester on The Orion, and he looks forward to growing his journalism and writing skills. In his free time, he spends most of his time skateboarding, and hanging out with friends and family.

The Orion

Chico State's independent student newspaper
The Orion
Chico State University
Plumas Hall 001
[email protected]
530-898-4386
The Orion • © 2023 The Orion 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Orion Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *