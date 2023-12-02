Chico State Men’s Basketball loses first game of season

No. 5 Chico State Men’s Basketball team faced a challenging defeat against the No. 4 San Bernardino Coyotes at the Wildcats home game Thursday night losing 67-70.

The Wildcats, in a highly anticipated match at their home court, encountered a difficult opponent that proved to be a tough challenge.

The game, which unfolded in front of a hyped-up crowd at the Acker Gymnasium, ended with a disappointing loss for the Wildcats.

The Coyotes proved to be a dominant force, securing a lead early in the game scoring 38 points in the first half.

Despite valiant efforts to stage a comeback, Chico State struggled to regain control of the first half of the game.

The second half of the game had spectators on the edge of their seats as the Wildcats battled fiercely to narrow the gap but, unfortunately, fell short.

“I think in the beginning of the game we came out slow but in the second half we picked it up and came out with high energy which got us back in the game,” sophomore forward Trae Taylor said.

The defeat on their home court served as a valuable lesson for the Wildcats, highlighting areas that require improvement as they progress through the season.

The players are determined to use this experience as motivation to refine their skills, enhance team cohesion and develop strategies to navigate challenges on the court.

“I feel hungrier to win since we lost last night,” Taylor said.

As the team looks ahead to upcoming matches, the focus shifts to refining their game plan, addressing weaknesses and building on their strengths.

Their next game will be Saturday at home against the Pomona Broncos (2-3).

“We are going over film and scout for the team we play tomorrow and we are getting up shots so we can be extra ready for Saturday,” Taylor said.

