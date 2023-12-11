Chico State Men’s Basketball splits weekend matchups

The Chico State Men’s Basketball team faced a weekend of intense competition with two away games against Sonoma State (5-4) on Thursday and San Marcos (3-5) on Saturday ending with one win and one loss.

The Wildcats faced off against the Sonoma Seawolves Thursday in a nail-biting game that was a testament to the team’s skill, determination and collective effort, culminating in a well-deserved 87-72 win.

From the onset, the Wildcats showcased great defense that kept the Seawolves struggling to keep up, which gave Chico State an 11-point lead ending the first half.

“I think we played really well as a team, we shared the ball well and got each other open shots,” freshman forward Caden Harris said.

The Wildcats exhibited a coordinated effort, disrupting the rhythm of the opposing team’s offense and preventing them from establishing a comfortable lead.

On Saturday evening, the Wildcats stepped onto the court for a highly anticipated matchup against the San Marcos Cougars.

The game unfolded as a hard-fought contest, with both teams exhibiting skill and a relentless competitive spirit.

The Wildcats took a 2-point lead in the first half, but despite their best efforts and notable performances, the Wildcats suffered a 53-61 loss.

“I’m feeling really good about the season and excited to see how we continue to get better and to play in more big conference games,” Harris said.

The victory and loss in the away games this weekend not only add a significant win to Chico State’s (6-2) record but also show the team’s ability to excel in diverse and challenging environments.

The Wildcats are set to take on Simpson University Tuesday at Acker Gymnasium with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. promising more exciting action for fans to enjoy.

For more information about Chico State Athletics, visit the Wildcats homepage.

Kya Williams can be reached at [email protected]