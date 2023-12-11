Navigate Left
  Adam Afifi shooting beyond the arc.

    Chico State Men's Basketball splits weekend matchups

  • Rileys most popular specialty shots.

    Riley’s specialty shots, ranked 

  • Upstairs of the WREC where the classes are held.

    Spinning, kicking and stretching: A WREC group exercise review

  • Visualization of an anxiety attack

    How to have an anxiety attack

  • Students and faculty members strike at CSU campus. Courtesy: Chico State Students for Quality Education

    CFA strike to take place Thursday at Sacramento State

Chico State Men’s Basketball splits weekend matchups

Kya Williams, Reporter // December 11, 2023
Adam Afifi shooting beyond the arc.

The Chico State Men’s Basketball team faced a weekend of intense competition with two away games against Sonoma State (5-4) on Thursday and San Marcos (3-5) on Saturday ending with one win and one loss.   

The Wildcats faced off against the Sonoma Seawolves Thursday in a nail-biting game that was a testament to the team’s skill, determination and collective effort, culminating in a well-deserved 87-72 win.

From the onset, the Wildcats showcased great defense that kept the Seawolves struggling to keep up, which gave Chico State an 11-point lead ending the first half.

“I think we played really well as a team, we shared the ball well and got each other open shots,” freshman forward Caden Harris said.  

The Wildcats exhibited a coordinated effort, disrupting the rhythm of the opposing team’s offense and preventing them from establishing a comfortable lead.

On Saturday evening, the Wildcats stepped onto the court for a highly anticipated matchup against the San Marcos Cougars. 

The game unfolded as a hard-fought contest, with both teams exhibiting skill and a relentless competitive spirit. 

The Wildcats took a 2-point lead in the first half, but despite their best efforts and notable performances, the Wildcats suffered a 53-61 loss.

“I’m feeling really good about the season and excited to see how we continue to get better and to play in more big conference games,” Harris said. 

The victory and loss in the away games this weekend not only add a significant win to Chico State’s (6-2) record but also show the team’s ability to excel in diverse and challenging environments. 

The Wildcats are set to take on Simpson University Tuesday at Acker Gymnasium with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. promising more exciting action for fans to enjoy. 

For more information about Chico State Athletics, visit the Wildcats homepage.

 

Kya Williams can be reached at [email protected]
About the Contributors
Kya Williams, Reporter
Kya Williams is a Third year student majoring in Journalism and minoring in communications. She was born in Chicago Illinois but was raised in Santa Barbara California where she began her Journalism journey. This is her first semester as a staff member for the Orion and she can’t wait for a great year. Outside of reporting on news she enjoys being outside, hanging out with friends, and running. 

Nick Sanders, Reporter
Nick Sanders, is going into his second semester at Chico State after finishing at Butte College last fall. He is looking forward to working for The Orion this semester. Nick hopes to learn how to become a better writer and reporter through this experience. After graduating Nick would love to work as a Sports Broadcaster for the San Diego Padres or any sports organization.

