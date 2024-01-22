Navigate Left
CFA strike canceled, tentative agreement reached with CSU

The tentative agreement includes a 5% general salary increase
Byline photo of Ariana Powell
Ariana Powell, Editor-in-Chief // January 22, 2024 // 131 Views
Chico+State+faculty+members+gather+at+the+picket+lines+during+Monday%E2%80%99s+strike.+Taken+by+Shane+Aweeka+on+Jan.+22.
Chico State faculty members gather at the picket lines during Monday’s strike. Taken by Shane Aweeka on Jan. 22.

The California Faculty Association reached a tentative agreement with California State University management Monday night, the strike has been canceled.

In a social media post, the CFA said the agreement includes “raising the floor for our most vulnerable faculty, safer workplaces, and expanded parental leave.”

The tentative agreement includes the following:

  • 5% general salary increase for faculty members, retroactive to July 1, 2023
  • 5% GSI for all faculty on July 1
  • A $3,000 increase in the salary floor for Range A and B lecturers
  • Increase in parental leave from six to 10 weeks
  • Improved access to gender-inclusive bathrooms and lactation spaces

Other TA highlights and information can be found here.

The CFA said the TA “reflects the solidarity displayed by faculty, staff, and students across all 23 campuses.”

In a statement released by the CSU, Chancellor Mildred García said this:

“The agreement enables the CSU to fairly compensate its valued, world-class faculty while protecting the university system’s long-term financial sustainability. With the agreement in place, I look forward to advancing our student-centered work — together — as the nation’s greatest driver of social mobility and the pipeline fueling California’s diverse and educated workforce.” 

The full statement can be found here

In the coming weeks, CFA members will have the opportunity to ratify the TA. After that, the CSU will need to ratify the TA as well. 

All faculty members across the 23 CSU campuses are expected to return to their work assignments on Tuesday, the CFA said.

Some campus departments — such as the Humanities and Fine Arts department and Honors program — have sent emails asking students to check their emails and Canvas pages for updates from professors.

The strike was supposed to last five days, ending Friday.

The Orion has reached out to the CFA Chico chapter president and a Chico State representative, and is awaiting response.

Ariana Powell can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected].

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
Ariana Powell, Editor-in-Chief
Ariana Powell is in her fourth year at Chico State as a media arts (criticism) and journalism (news) double-major. Now in her fourth semester on The Orion and having assumed the editor-in-chief position, she is prepared to continue helping upcoming journalists and endeavors to continue building her repertoire of multimedia and writing skills. In her free time, she enjoys writing, watching and analyzing films, reading and spending time with her loved ones.

