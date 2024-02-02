Navigate Left
  • Kulo sticker in the bathroom at Rileys. Photo taken Oct. 3, 2023 by Molly Myers.

    From 'PUKE' to 'LIMBO': Ranking Chico's graffiti tags

  • Jordan Allen shooting a free-throw during the third quarter. Taken by Milca Elvira Chacon on Feb. 3.

    Back-to-back wins for the Chico State women's basketball team

  Speed-less California

    Speed-less California

  • Members of the team watching their teammates play. Taken by Kya Williams on Feb. 3.

    Chico State men's basketball secures dominant 85-65 victory over SF State

  • Lovebird coffee trailer is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Courtesy: Lovebird Coffee

    Lattes and alumni at Lovebird Coffee

Women’s basketball wins in a landslide

The team play came out for the Wildcats as they totaled near 20 assists on the night, giving a clinic on how to share the ball.
Nate Paddock, Reporter // February 2, 2024
Jordan+Allred+shooting+a+free-throw.+Taken+by+Nate+Paddock+on+Feb.+1.
Jordan Allred shooting a free-throw. Taken by Nate Paddock on Feb. 1.

The Chico State women’s basketball team added to their win streak in a dominant fashion on Thursday night against Cal State East Bay in a landslide (77-54).

The first quarter started off slow as both teams were feeling out the pace of play. It would be the second quarter where the Wildcats took hold of the game, outscoring East Bay 21-7, giving them an 18-point lead going into the half with junior guard Jordan Allred leading all scorers with 12 points. 

Junior guard Morgan Mathis gave a huge spark coming off the bench, drilling three big shots from behind the arc. 

The second half was more of the same with the Wildcats controlling the game, putting up an impressive 43 points on 50% from the 3-point line. 

“It came down to our team play, we shared the ball very well. Our defense was important as well, we worked extremely hard in practice and communicated well.” said Allred.

The team play came out for the Wildcats as they totaled near 20 assists on the night, giving a clinic on how to share the ball.

As the final buzzer rang, it would be Allred leading all scores with 24-points, shooting an impressive 53% from the field, in addition to Mathis who drilled six 3-pointers ending the night with 18 points. 

The Wildcats will look to build on the momentum they have rolling this Saturday against San Francisco State, at 1 p.m. in Acker Gym.

Nate Paddock can be reached at [email protected].

Nate Paddock, Reporter
Nate Paddock is a journalism major in his third year at Chico State. Nate has had a passion for sports since he could remember including basketball, football and soccer and is excited to incorporate that passion into The Orion. After graduation Nate hopes to become a beat writer for a professional team in any of the three sports listed earlier!

  • D

    Dottie Maguire // Feb 3, 2024 at 2:37 pm

    Nate Paddock!!! I am over the moon soooo proud of you!!!
    These 2 articles are Wonderful!!!
    I felt like I was courtside!!! You are well on your way to the pro’s!!!
    Thank you so much for sharing with me! Can you send this to Mark & I’ll share with Rob!💕🏀💕🤗

