Women’s basketball wins in a landslide

The Chico State women’s basketball team added to their win streak in a dominant fashion on Thursday night against Cal State East Bay in a landslide (77-54).

The first quarter started off slow as both teams were feeling out the pace of play. It would be the second quarter where the Wildcats took hold of the game, outscoring East Bay 21-7, giving them an 18-point lead going into the half with junior guard Jordan Allred leading all scorers with 12 points.

Junior guard Morgan Mathis gave a huge spark coming off the bench, drilling three big shots from behind the arc.

The second half was more of the same with the Wildcats controlling the game, putting up an impressive 43 points on 50% from the 3-point line.

“It came down to our team play, we shared the ball very well. Our defense was important as well, we worked extremely hard in practice and communicated well.” said Allred.

The team play came out for the Wildcats as they totaled near 20 assists on the night, giving a clinic on how to share the ball.

As the final buzzer rang, it would be Allred leading all scores with 24-points, shooting an impressive 53% from the field, in addition to Mathis who drilled six 3-pointers ending the night with 18 points.

The Wildcats will look to build on the momentum they have rolling this Saturday against San Francisco State, at 1 p.m. in Acker Gym.

