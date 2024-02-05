Navigate Left
  Kulo sticker in the bathroom at Rileys. Photo taken Oct. 3, 2023 by Molly Myers.

    From 'PUKE' to 'LIMBO': Ranking Chico's graffiti tags

  Jordan Allen shooting a free-throw during the third quarter. Taken by Milca Elvira Chacon on Feb. 3.

    Back-to-back wins for the Chico State women's basketball team

  Speed-less California

    Speed-less California

  Members of the team watching their teammates play. Taken by Kya Williams on Feb. 3.

    Chico State men's basketball secures dominant 85-65 victory over SF State

  Lovebird coffee trailer is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Courtesy: Lovebird Coffee

    Lattes and alumni at Lovebird Coffee

Chico State men’s basketball secures dominant 85-65 victory over SF State

Byline photo of Kya Williams
Kya Williams, Reporter // February 5, 2024
Members+of+the+team+watching+their+teammates+play.+Taken+by+Kya+Williams+on+Feb.+3.+
Members of the team watching their teammates play. Taken by Kya Williams on Feb. 3.

The Chico State men’s basketball team got a resounding 85-65 victory in their Saturday game against San Francisco State University, adding to their winning streak. 

The first half of the game saw the Wildcats taking control and executing well-thought-out plays to secure a comfortable 48-26 lead. 

The players displayed both offensive and defensive prowess, leaving the Gators unable to keep up. 

The halftime break had the Chico State team regrouping and strategizing for the remaining minutes, and the home crowd at Acker Gym erupted in cheers, excited to see what would happen next. 

The second half continued with the same intensity, with the Wildcats maintaining their lead while the crowd’s energy fueled the players as they made crucial plays, sinking baskets and defending their territory with determination. 

The final moments of the game were met with cheers and applause as Chico State sealed the victory.

Forward Jojo Murphy stood out with an exceptional performance, contributing significantly to the team’s success. 

“I did well getting to my spots and creating opportunities for my teammates,” Murphy said. 

The victory adds another win to Chico State’s season record of 16-4, solidifying their position as a formidable force in the league. 

Fans are already looking forward to the next game against Cal Poly Pomona on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Kellogg Arena. Fans are eager to witness more thrilling moments from the Chico State men’s basketball team.

“These next six league games are crucial for us prior to heading into the conference tournament,” Murphy said. “We are looking forward to rewriting our story and beating the teams that got us in the first half of league play.” 

For more information about Chico State Athletics, visit the Wildcats homepage.

Kya Williams can be reached at [email protected].
About the Contributor
Kya Williams, Reporter
Kya Williams is a third year student majoring in journalism and minoring in communications. She was born in Chicago, Illinois but was raised in Santa Barbara where she began her journalism journey. This is her first semester as a staff member for The Orion and she can’t wait for a great year. Outside of reporting on news she enjoys being outside, hanging out with friends and running. 

