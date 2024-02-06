Back-to-back wins for the Chico State women’s basketball team

With a dynamic performance, the Wildcats claimed victory over the San Francisco State Gators (87-69) Saturday, advancing to a four-game winning streak.

Starting the game off, both teams went into a back-and-forth battle, but Chico set a driven pace by ending the first quarter 27-20.

The Wildcats showcased their consistency as they followed with an 8-point lead, ending the second quarter with 47 points.

In an attempt to catch up, the Gators racked up 24 points in the third quarter. They briefly held onto a 2-point lead, but the Wildcats were able to adjust their defense, secure some free throws and return with an assertive response.

During times like these, senior guard Zhane Duckett and junior guard Jordan Allred said staying grounded and not losing faith is vital.

“That happens sometimes in the games when teams will come up on us and I think we really are so good at staying poised, staying calm and we trust each other so much,” Allred said. “There hasn’t been a time when we don’t go up again and we pass the ball really well. We stick to what we do in practice.”

A testament to their assertiveness and ability to play as a unit was showcased during the last quarter after Allred hit a behind-the-back pass to teammate Makenzi Laporte, securing a layup.

Duckett showed out and made history as she became the second Wildcat in over 30 years to record a triple-double (22 pts, 13 asts, 11 reb), according to Chico State Athletics.

After analyzing her performance, Duckett said she is always working to better herself and her team.

“I am proud of who I am as a player because I work hard and I put in the work every day to be better,” Duckett said.

Allred also stood out as the leading scorer with 28 points. Duckett said her teammate is consistently able to prove her skills and athleticism on the court.

“She’s super modest but her feel for the game is something I’ve never seen in my five years in this conference,” Duckett said. “She’s able to move off the ball better than any guard in this conference period.”

The Wildcats now prepare to go up against the Broncos at Cal Poly Pomona , Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Ranked above the Broncos in the conference rankings, the Wildcats take what they learned against the Gators, plan to apply it in their upcoming game and head into it with a positive attitude.

“Every single game we see who we are and we get better each game,” Allred said.

