Navigate Left
  • Kulo sticker in the bathroom at Rileys. Photo taken Oct. 3, 2023 by Molly Myers.

    Arts & Entertainment

    From ‘PUKE’ to ‘LIMBO’: Ranking Chico’s graffiti tags

  • Jordan Allen shooting a free-throw during the third quarter. Taken by Milca Elvira Chacon on Feb. 3.

    Sports

    Back-to-back wins for the Chico State women’s basketball team

  • Speed-less California

    News

    Speed-less California

  • Members of the team watching their teammates play. Taken by Kya Williams on Feb. 3.

    Sports

    Chico State men’s basketball secures dominant 85-65 victory over SF State

  • Lovebird coffee trailer is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Courtesy: Lovebird Coffee

    Features

    Lattes and alumni at Lovebird Coffee

Navigate Right
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion

Back-to-back wins for the Chico State women’s basketball team

Byline photo of Milca Elvira Chacon
Milca Elvira Chacon, Reporter // February 6, 2024
Jordan+Allen+shooting+a+free-throw+during+the+third+quarter.+Taken+by+Milca+Elvira+Chacon+on+Feb.+3.
Milca Elvira Chacon
Jordan Allen shooting a free-throw during the third quarter. Taken by Milca Elvira Chacon on Feb. 3.

With a dynamic performance, the Wildcats claimed victory over the San Francisco State Gators (87-69) Saturday, advancing to a four-game winning streak.

Starting the game off, both teams went into a back-and-forth battle, but Chico set a driven pace by ending the first quarter 27-20. 

The Wildcats showcased their consistency as they followed with an 8-point lead, ending the second quarter with 47 points.

In an attempt to catch up, the Gators racked up 24 points in the third quarter. They briefly held onto a 2-point lead, but the Wildcats were able to adjust their defense, secure some free throws and return with an assertive response.

During times like these, senior guard Zhane Duckett and junior guard Jordan Allred said staying grounded and not losing faith is vital. 

“That happens sometimes in the games when teams will come up on us and I think we really are so good at staying poised, staying calm and we trust each other so much,” Allred said. “There hasn’t been a time when we don’t go up again and we pass the ball really well. We stick to what we do in practice.”

A testament to their assertiveness and ability to play as a unit was showcased during the last quarter after Allred hit a behind-the-back pass to teammate Makenzi Laporte, securing a layup.

Duckett showed out and made history as she became the second Wildcat in over 30 years to record a triple-double (22 pts, 13 asts, 11 reb), according to Chico State Athletics.

After analyzing her performance, Duckett said she is always working to better herself and her team.

“I am proud of who I am as a player because I work hard and I put in the work every day to be better,” Duckett said.

Allred also stood out as the leading scorer with 28 points. Duckett said her teammate is consistently able to prove her skills and athleticism on the court.

“She’s super modest but her feel for the game is something I’ve never seen in my five years in this conference,” Duckett said. “She’s able to move off the ball better than any guard in this conference period.”

The Wildcats now prepare to go up against the Broncos at Cal Poly Pomona , Thursday at 5:30 p.m. 

Ranked above the Broncos in the conference rankings, the Wildcats take what they learned against the Gators, plan to apply it in their upcoming game and head into it with a positive attitude.

“Every single game we see who we are and we get better each game,” Allred said.

Milca Elvira Chacon can be reached at [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Members of the team watching their teammates play. Taken by Kya Williams on Feb. 3.
Chico State men's basketball secures dominant 85-65 victory over SF State
Jojo Murphy taking a 3-point shot to kick off the second half. Taken by Nate Paddock on Feb. 1.
Men's basketball defends home court once again
Jordan Allred shooting a free-throw. Taken by Nate Paddock on Feb. 1.
Women's basketball wins in a landslide
Mens basketball team huddled up while coach is talking to them during half time
Men's basketball takes a big win in nail-biting game
Adam Afifi shooting beyond the arc.
Chico State Men's Basketball splits weekend matchups
Miles Daniels shooting wide open mid-range vs. the Broncos.
Afifi records career-high in win over the Broncos
About the Contributor
Milca Elvira Chacon, Reporter
Milca Elvira Chacon is a journalism major with a minor in Broadcasting. She was a contributor for The Orion last semester, but is now officially working for the student-led newspaper. She hopes to strengthen her writing skills and contribute to stories that will positively impact the community. Outside of journalism, she enjoys hanging out with her friends and working out.

The Orion

Chico State's independent student newspaper
The Orion
Chico State University
Plumas Hall 001
[email protected]
530-898-4386
The Orion • © 2024 The Orion 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Orion Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *