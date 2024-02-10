Hurry! Where to eat if you only have 15 minutes

Many students have classes back-to-back, which can make it difficult to get food. Thankfully, Chico State students have more than a few options to choose from in 15 minutes.

Cafe Muse

Cafe Muse is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday, except on days rainy days. They often serve muffins, pastries and cookies.

Owner Danielle Harris said, students can expect their order to be ready within five minutes.

This makes Cafe Muse a great place to stop between classes at O’Connell Technology Center, Langdon Engineering Center and the Science Building.

Though 9 to 10 a.m. is typically their busiest time, Harris said she clears lines quickly.

Speedy Burrito Mexican Grill

It’s right there in the name. Speedy Burrito Mexican Grill is one of the fastest places to find lunch on campus as their average service time is less than a minute, which is true even at their busiest time of day, employee Victor Soto said.

“Just give me 10 to 20 seconds,” Soto said.

Speedy Burrito is right by Cafe Muse on Warner Street and opens as early as 5 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m. daily.

Halal Platter

Just a bit further into campus is the Halal Platter food truck, typically situated between Bell Memorial Union and the Student Services Center.

Halal Platter serves a variety of options if you’re looking for a warm lunch with large portions.

Like most other trucks on campus, their busiest time is 11 a.m. to noon, but the owner, Shabnam Amir, said that even at their busiest the wait is less than 10 minutes.

Their average service time is two to three minutes and their dishes are easy to walk to class with or sit down for a meal.

Marketplace Café

Inside Bell Memorial Union are Marketplace Café, Urban Roots and Common Grounds. The BMU is a nearby option for students who have classes in the Performing Arts Center and Meriam Library.

Usually students have no issues getting in and out within 15 minutes, associate director, Scott Harrison, said.

“The Deli, Chopsticks & Scoville all make the food in front of you, so apart from a small line, which there usually are none, it takes less than five minutes,” Harrison stated.

The longest orders are usually done in 10 minutes, including specialty burgers from Grill It.

Their busiest time of day is noon to 1 p.m.

Urban Roots

Urban Roots sells whole foods that can be taken on the go. Their space is similar to a typical mini-mart but they focus on environmental and social awareness with their food selection.

Their busiest time is 11 a.m. to noon and 2 to 3 p.m.

Urban Roots’ typical line wait, at their busiest, is two to three minutes, employee Sasi Kandasamy said.

Urban Roots also has a microwave accessible outside that can be used by students even if they haven’t made a purchase at the store.

Common Grounds

Common Grounds is on the BMU ground floor.

Common Grounds serves coffee, muffins, croissants, donuts and a variety of hot breakfast sandwiches.

Their busiest time is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and their typical service time is two to three minutes.

They’re open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays.

Celestino’s New York Pizza

Celestino’s is near the southeast side of campus, across the street from the Humanities and Fine Arts building, on Salem Street

Celestino’s serves pizza and pasta with discount pizza slices available for students. Students can get a slice of pizza and a drink for $6.95 by showing their WildCat ID card. The average service time is one to two minutes for a slice of pizza.

At busy times, noon to 2 p.m., employee Dru French said that students may wait a bit longer.

French said when lines pick up that the longest wait most students experience is ten minutes.

Celestino’s is easy to stop by for students who have classes in Kendall Hall and the Humanities and Fine Arts building.

Mi Taquito Grill

Students can find Mi Taquito Grill through Meriam Library, between Glenn Hall and the Science Building.

Mi Taquito serves burritos and tacos, fresh and fully customizable.

If lines pick up it’s due to the fact that they don’t pre-cook food ahead of time and instead allow customers to order everything “exactly how they like it,” owner Jose Hernandez said/

Their average service time is five minutes, making it the perfect place to stop for those with classes in the Science Building, Glenn Hall and Plumas Hall.

Their busiest time of day is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

When the lines pick up at lunch, Hernandez said that at max students may wait fifteen minutes.

Mi Taquito is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. However, they close at 4 p.m. on Wednesdays to buy ingredients for the truck.

Butte Station

Butte Station sits between Plumas and Tehama Hall.

Butte Station is a small grab-and-go store that sells chips, frozen meals, cold bottled drinks and more. Many students appreciate that EBT is accepted as payment.

At their busiest time, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., their line service is under 10 minutes.

People usually spend less than five minutes in the store, according to Supervisor Ella Tuttle.

Butte Station has two accessible microwaves that help prevent lines from building up. Students who have classes in Plumas, Butte, Tehama and Glenn Halls can make it between classes.

Harvester

Harvester food truck is parked just outside of Tehama Hall.

Harvester serves mac and cheese bowls, salads, burgers, sandwiches, sides and hot dogs. Due to the large variety, average service time is a bit longer at 10 minutes.

They change their closing times depending on foot traffic but they’re reliably parked until 3 p.m. according to employee Connor Drake.

Harvester is a good option for students who take classes in Tehama, Butte and Plumas Halls.

Lovebird Coffee

Towards the northwest side of campus, just outside of Holt Hall is the campus’ newest cafe trailer Lovebird Coffee.

Lovebird Coffee frequently serves pastries from Tin Roof Bakery. While they are new to campus, they have been getting busy from foot traffic after 10 a.m.

Lines of five to ten people can usually be served in less than ten minutes, owner Rebecca Tutti said.

Their average service time is three to five minutes.

Lovebird is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Their location makes them accessible to students with class in Modoc, Holt and Ayres Halls.

The campus provides plenty of options for a fast bite to eat! Along with the Hungry Wildcat Food Pantry, there’s something for everyone.

