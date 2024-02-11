Chico State baseball comes back to complete series sweep

The Yellowjackets were the team to strike first when they got out to an early three-run lead, after a less-than-ideal start to the game for senior starting pitcher Dylan Day.

Poor execution opened the door for the Wildcats, and freshman shortstop Michael Baker took advantage with a hard-hit single, scoring junior right fielder Alex Johnson.

The Wildcats would then tack on two more runs in the bottom half of the third, tying the game. These runs came courtesy of senior third baseman Neko Capsaliaris and junior left fielder Troy Kent after fielding and throwing errors were committed by the Yellowjackets third baseman.

Going into the top of the third inning, sophomore Eddie Curley entered the game for Day and threw three scoreless innings, only giving up two hits and striking out one.

The game was neck and neck due to solid defense and timely pitching up until the bottom of the sixth. After earning a walk to lead off the inning, junior Daniel Vierra stole second and got into scoring position. Where Johnson then knocked him in to score after a hard-hit line drive over the shortstop’s head, giving Chico State the lead.

“I just try to relax my mind and hit the ball as hard as I can up the middle,” Johnson said.

However, the Yellowjackets wouldn’t go down without a fight after a leadoff triple and a sacrifice fly tied the ball game in the top of the seventh.

More untimely errors from the Yellowjackets started the Wildcats rally in the bottom half of the eighth, landing junior Casey Vogan on second. Then, a clutch sacrifice bunt from Johnson moved Vogan over to third, where junior Phoenix Casias gave the Wildcats the lead with a ground ball through the six hole.

The Wildcats carried this momentum into the top of the ninth, where junior pitchers Scott Lewis and Joseph Loubert worked together to seal the win for the series sweep of the Yellowjackets.

“We got some momentum going, we’re feeling good as a team, and we’re ready,” Johnson said.

The Wildcats have another doubleheader Tuesday at Nettleton Stadium against the Simpson University Red Hawks, where they will look to carry on their undefeated start to the season.

