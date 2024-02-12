Chico State men’s basketball falls short in grueling away game battle

During a busy weekend on the road, the Chico State men’s basketball team faced a challenging matchup resulting in a 79-91 loss against Cal State San Bernardino on Saturday.

The Wildcats and the San Bernardino Coyotes were neck-and-neck, resulting in a 41-41 tie as the halftime buzzer sounded.

The intensity on the court during those initial two quarters had fans on the edge of their seats, witnessing exceptional rebounds and strategic maneuvers from both teams.

Despite a strong start, the Wildcats struggled to maintain their lead throughout the second half, facing tough competition from San Bernardino’s team.

The Wildcats offense showed determination, with standout performances from Joshua Hamilton, who contributed 28 points throughout the game, and Evan Oliver who had a season high of 10 rebounds. However, the opposing team’s defense proved to be a formidable obstacle for the Wildcats.

Chico State fans expressed their unwavering support for the team, with hopes high for a strong comeback in upcoming games.

The loss marks a challenging moment for the Chico State men’s basketball team, but the players remain focused on the rest of the season. The Wildcats will regroup and prepare for their next game against Cal State Monterey Bay on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Kelp Bed Arena.

