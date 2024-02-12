Navigate Left
  • Rawbar outdoor patio and seating amidst construction. Taken by Jessica Miller Jan. 26

    Food

    The Rawbar renovations: See you there in March!

  • Mens basketball team huddle up going over plays during timeout. Taken by Nick Sanders on Feb. 9.

    Sports

    Chico State men’s basketball falls short in grueling away game battle

  • MISSHA-All-Around Safe Block Essence Sun SPF 45 PA+++. By Natalia Photo on Pexels.

    Opinion

    Shielding your skin: Top SPF moisturizers to safeguard your precious complexion

  • Jack Quaid and Zazie Beetz host the announcement of the 96th Oscars® nominations, on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. Richard Harbaugh / ©A.M.P.A.S.

    Opinion

    Pros and cons: ‘Barbie’ Oscar nominations

  • Senior starting pitcher Dylan Day on the mound for Chico State. Taken by Lukas Mann on Feb. 9.

    Sports

    Chico State baseball comes back to complete series sweep

Navigate Right
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion

Chico State men’s basketball falls short in grueling away game battle

The Wildcats and the San Bernardino Coyotes were neck-and-neck, resulting in a 41-41 tie as the halftime buzzer sounded
Byline photo of Kya Williams
Kya Williams, Reporter // February 12, 2024
Mens+basketball+team+huddle+up+going+over+plays+during+timeout.+Taken+by+Nick+Sanders+on+Feb.+9.
Men’s basketball team huddle up going over plays during timeout. Taken by Nick Sanders on Feb. 9.

During a busy weekend on the road, the Chico State men’s basketball team faced a challenging matchup resulting in a 79-91 loss against Cal State San Bernardino on Saturday.

The Wildcats and the San Bernardino Coyotes were neck-and-neck, resulting in a 41-41 tie as the halftime buzzer sounded. 

The intensity on the court during those initial two quarters had fans on the edge of their seats, witnessing exceptional rebounds and strategic maneuvers from both teams.

Despite a strong start, the Wildcats struggled to maintain their lead throughout the second half, facing tough competition from San Bernardino’s team. 

The Wildcats offense showed determination, with standout performances from Joshua Hamilton, who contributed 28 points throughout the game, and Evan Oliver who had a season high of 10 rebounds. However, the opposing team’s defense proved to be a formidable obstacle for the Wildcats.

Chico State fans expressed their unwavering support for the team, with hopes high for a strong comeback in upcoming games.

The loss marks a challenging moment for the Chico State men’s basketball team, but the players remain focused on the rest of the season. The Wildcats will regroup and prepare for their next game against Cal State Monterey Bay on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Kelp Bed Arena.

For more information about Chico State Athletics, visit the Wildcats homepage.

Kya Williams can be reached at [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Senior starting pitcher Dylan Day on the mound for Chico State. Taken by Lukas Mann on Feb. 9.
Chico State baseball comes back to complete series sweep
Ethan Lay on the mound facing the Montana State Billings. Taken by Lukas Mann on Feb. 8.
Wildcats men’s baseball take both games in season opening doubleheader
Jordan Allen shooting a free-throw during the third quarter. Taken by Milca Elvira Chacon on Feb. 3.
Back-to-back wins for the Chico State women’s basketball team
Members of the team watching their teammates play. Taken by Kya Williams on Feb. 3.
Chico State men's basketball secures dominant 85-65 victory over SF State
Jojo Murphy taking a 3-point shot to kick off the second half. Taken by Nate Paddock on Feb. 1.
Men's basketball defends home court once again
Jordan Allred shooting a free-throw. Taken by Nate Paddock on Feb. 1.
Women's basketball wins in a landslide
About the Contributor
Kya Williams, Reporter
Kya Williams is a third year student majoring in journalism and minoring in communications. She was born in Chicago, Illinois but was raised in Santa Barbara where she began her journalism journey. This is her first semester as a staff member for The Orion and she can’t wait for a great year. Outside of reporting on news she enjoys being outside, hanging out with friends and running. 

The Orion

Chico State's independent student newspaper
The Orion
Chico State University
Plumas Hall 001
[email protected]
530-898-4386
The Orion • © 2024 The Orion 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Orion Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *