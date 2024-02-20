Navigate Left
The Orion
The Orion

Chico State men’s basketball weekend recap: A triumph and setback on the road

The game unfolded with standout plays from Kevin Wright Jr. and JoJo Murphy who both secured 20 points each, contributing to the team’s success
Byline photo of Kya Williams
Kya Williams, Reporter // February 20, 2024
Wildcats+play.+Taken+by+Milca+Elvira+Chacon.%0A
Milca Elvira Chacon
Wildcats play. Taken by Milca Elvira Chacon.

The Chico State men’s basketball team had an eventful weekend on the road, battling it out on the court in two thrilling games. The Wildcats faced off against Cal State Monterey Bay on Thursday 78-67, but fell short against Stanislaus State on Saturday 69-73.

In the first game on Thursday, held at the Kelp Bed Arena, the Wildcats delivered an impressive performance from an early start. The first half of the game saw the Wildcats taking control and securing a comfortable 42-34 lead at the end of the first half.  The team continued with a lead securing a well-deserved victory against the Monterey Bay Sea Otters. 

The game unfolded with standout plays from Kevin Wright Jr. and JoJo Murphy who both secured 20 points each, contributing to the team’s success.

With spirits high from the initial triumph, the Wildcats geared up for the second away game on Saturday against the Stanislaus State Warriors. However, the competition proved fierce, and despite their best efforts, the Chico State team fell short. 

The team displayed resilience throughout the game, but the opposing team’s performance proved challenging to overcome. Despite the challenges the team faced Miles Daniels still managed to get 12 points during his time on the court. 

With these experiences in mind, the Wildcats return to their home court, ready to refine their strategies and face the challenges of the upcoming games. 

Fans of Chico State men’s basketball remain optimistic, cheering for the team’s resilience and determination throughout the rest of their season.

The Wildcats are set to take on Cal State Dominguez Hills this Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at  Acker Gymnasium, promising more exciting basketball action for fans to enjoy.

For more information about Chico State Athletics, visit the Wildcats homepage.

Kya Williams can be reached at [email protected].
