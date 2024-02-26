Connect your mind and body at the WREC

The Wildcat Recreation Center is a beautiful facility that offers a variety of activities, workout equipment and endless fun.

Since its construction was completed in 2009 It has won three awards, these include:

If you are currently and regularly enrolled as a student at Chico State, you have full access to the WREC and its services at no additional cost.

There is something for everyone at the WREC. Some of the services offered include group activities like spin or yoga classes, personal training sessions run by students for only $29 and a 43-foot-tall rock climbing gym, among other amenities.

At the WREC, inclusion, leadership and student development are at the forefront. They are constantly on a mission to keep student activity and functionality as the main focuses as explained by assistant director Colin Chambers.

“More than other gyms, we cater to the needs of our students,” Chambers said.

The weight lifting and cardio machines that fill the gym’s interior are rotating depending on what the students are most frequently using. And if you’re more into cardio or sports, there are three full-sized basketball courts and a multipurpose activity court with rotating sports and activities.

The WREC is also the hub for intramural sports at Chico State. They offer highly organized, competitive fun for any skill level. The intramural sports coming up this spring are 5v5 basketball, volleyball, indoor soccer and softball.

“There can be an intimidation factor for sure,” Chambers said, “But anyone can find their comfort zone at the WREC and do their own thing.”

The WREC is also home to the Adventure Outings and Recreational Sports programs. These are separately governed and funded, but operate under the same roof. These programs aim to operate as a team and it’s their goal to provide students with the best experience possible.

Lukas Mann can be reached at [email protected].