Bun Burger: Baked-to-order nostalgia

A family-run business takes over the burger business in Downtown Chico
Byline photo of Alina Babajko
Alina Babajko, Reporter // March 8, 2024
Bun+Burger%3A+Baked-to-order+nostalgia
Alina Babajko

The Dasedemir family opened Bun Burger in Downtown Chico in September 2023, presenting a unique take on the average American burger. Reviews on Yelp quickly ranked it the number one burger in Chico, and even better reviews on Google earned 4.9 stars!

Background

The family previously owned a car detailing business in San José that shut down during the pandemic. 

Suat Dasdemir, founder, proudly runs the restaurant full time. Taken by Alina Babajko on Feb. 16.

Suat Dasedemir, founder, had been driving long hours in a semi- truck, leaving his family for days at a time. It was on one of those drives when the idea of Bun Burger was crafted and soon presented to his family. 

After a year of testing different recipes and constantly being told he was going to fail, the delicacy was ready to present a new taste to the mouths of Chico. The restaurant is run by Suat Dasedemir, his brother Nasir Dasedemir, wife Kimberly Dasedemir, and a close family friend. 

You can read more about their story on the Bun Burger website. 

Bun burgers are crafted with freshly prepped ingredients and their dough is made every two to three hours; baked fresh to order. Their menu has a variety of toppings as well as patty styles to choose from such as jalapeno, mushroom, bacon, chicken and veggie patties. 

Review

Biting into their freshly, baked-to-order bun initiated a release of dopamine. I started scanning my brain for when I had tasted this before. The combination of all fresh, made- to- order ingredients sparked a nostalgic feeling of  bread and meat made by my father.

I could not believe the umami flavors I experienced were crafted by someone with no background in the restaurant industry. It became clear why this spot was filled with regulars and new customers, one after the other with smiles on their faces. 

Dasedemir said he wanted to create a bite that triggered the unknown nostalgia food can present. I believe he nailed it, along with the atmosphere that came with the encounter. 

Their goals are to present the utmost quality in flavor and the dining experience. The Dasedemirs were the most pleasant business owners I have met in Chico and I recommend everyone to try this place out. There will be a student special coming soon!

Alina Babajko can be reached at [email protected].
