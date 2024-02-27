Navigate Left
  • Traffic-jam resulted from accident involving three vehicles. Taken by C. Nicholas Kepler on Feb. 27.

    News

    Traffic accident causes jam in Downtown Chico

  • Rapper Yung Lexx rapping at the Victory in Union event. Taken by Samuel Moore on Feb. 25.

    Arts & Entertainment

    ‘Victory in Unity’ event celebrates Black History Month

  • Chico State freshman Michael Baker following his first home run of the 2024 season. Photograph taken by Will G. MacNeil.

    Sports

    Chico State baseball splits conference opening series against Cal Poly Pomona

  • The Sigma Pi fraternity house on a quiet Monday morning in Chico on Feb. 26. Photo taken by Molly Myers.

    News

    Fraternity Sigma Pi hit with hazing investigation

  • Entrance to the Wildcat Recreation Center and patio. Taken by Lukas Mann on Feb. 23.

    Sports

    Connect your mind and body at the WREC

Navigate Right
Breaking News
  • A driver failed to yield, hitting another vehicle which collided with a parked car in Chico Sunday evening.
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion

Chico State baseball splits conference opening series against Cal Poly Pomona

Chico State baseball closed out the series on a high note following an explosive sixth inning from the Wildcat bats
Byline photo of Lukas Mann
Lukas Mann, Reporter // February 27, 2024
Chico+State+freshman+Michael+Baker+following+his+first+home+run+of+the+2024+season.+Photograph+taken+by+Will+G.+MacNeil.
Will G. MacNeil
Chico State freshman Michael Baker following his first home run of the 2024 season. Photograph taken by Will G. MacNeil.

Chico State baseball closed out the series on a high note following an explosive sixth inning from the Wildcat bats.

Game 1:

Chico State baseball (7-2, 2-2 CCAA) took their first loss of the season Friday night, in the conference opener against the Cal Poly Pomona Broncos (6-6, 2-2 CCAA) 3-6. 

The Broncos came out of the gates to a hot start, putting up three runs in two innings off of senior starting pitcher Kevin Lyons. Lyons was quick to find his footing sitting down the following ten hitters for the Broncos.

The Wildcats responded early after a single from junior Stefan Foley, who eventually scored after a single down the line from sophomore Jesse Gadd reduced the deficit. 

After conceding another run in the bottom of the sixth, the Wildcats started to make some noise. The top of the seventh was highlighted by a two-run double from junior Jeremy Keller that brought the game to within one run in favor of the Broncos. 

The Broncos answered back once they got their turn in the bottom of the seventh after a solo home run from the standout player of the game Johnny Pappas, who finished with one home run and two doubles.

The Wildcats weren’t able to keep up with the Broncos’ bats as they added on another insurance run in the bottom of the game to give them a three-run lead which ultimately decided the game in their favor 3-6.

Game 2 (Doubleheader): 

Games two and three of the series were a part of a doubleheader Saturday, with the Wildcats looking to bounce back from their first loss of the year. 

Senior Marco Ibarra highlighted game one of the doubleheader with a strong outing on the mound, throwing six innings while only giving up one earned run. 

The Wildcat bats started to get hot in the third inning where they got out to an early three-to-nothing lead after clutch RBI singles from Kent and Gadd.

Yet, the Broncos kept chipping away and in the sixth inning made it a one-score game. 

Seemingly the Chico States bats were the difference maker as they went on to put up two more game-sealing runs in the top of the eighth inning which led to the Wildcats’ first conference win of the season 5-3. 

Game 3 (Doubleheader):

The Wildcats carried over their momentum at the plate into game two of the doubleheader. 

They got out to an early lead on the Broncos scoring two runs in each of the first two innings of the game, capped off by a two-run homer to left field from freshman Michael Baker

Despite the surge of runs coming from the Wildcats, the Broncos weren’t going down without a fight. In the bottom of the third, the Broncos came out swinging and put up a whopping six runs on the Wildcats to take a 7-4 lead. 

The Chico State bats couldn’t keep up with the Broncos as they accumulated three more runs throughout the game, resulting in a loss for the Wildcats 10-4.

Game 4:

The fourth game of the series on Sunday had Chico State motivated looking to even things up with the Broncos.

It was truly a team effort for the Wildcats, as seven different players recorded hits in Sunday’s victory over the Broncos. 

Junior Patrick Barnum led the charge in an impressive sixth inning which was the catalyst for the Wildcats in the final outing of the four-game series. Barnum capped off the sixth inning with an RBI double that scored Baker and gave the Wildcats a six to two lead. 

Chico State senior starting pitcher Dylan Day came out and threw four commanding innings only allowing two runs, while striking out four Bronco batters. His performance was backed by a trio of relieving pitchers, juniors Scott Lewis, Tyce Ochs and Keller who combined for five innings pitched with zero runs allowed. 

After their offensive explosion in the sixth, the Wildcats never looked back and closed out the victory 6-2.

After starting league play at an even split, the Wildcats look to get above .500 in their conference Friday at 6 p.m. at Nettleton Stadium. They will play the San Francisco State Gators (9-5, 3-1 CCAA) who recently swept the Wildcats last season in 2023. 

Lukas Mann can be reached at [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Entrance to the Wildcat Recreation Center and patio. Taken by Lukas Mann on Feb. 23.
Connect your mind and body at the WREC
Chico State baseball celebrates a hard-fought win over Montana State Billings. Taken by Lukas Mann on Feb. 8.
Revamped Chico State baseball squad off to undefeated start
Wildcats play. Taken by Milca Elvira Chacon.
Chico State men's basketball weekend recap: A triumph and setback on the road
Mens basketball team huddle up going over plays during timeout. Taken by Nick Sanders on Feb. 9.
Chico State men's basketball falls short in grueling away game battle
Senior starting pitcher Dylan Day on the mound for Chico State. Taken by Lukas Mann on Feb. 9.
Chico State baseball comes back to complete series sweep
Ethan Lay on the mound facing the Montana State Billings. Taken by Lukas Mann on Feb. 8.
Wildcats men’s baseball take both games in season opening doubleheader
About the Contributor
Lukas Mann, Reporter
Lukas Mann is a journalism major with a minor in broadcasting. He is currently enrolled in his third-year at Chico State. Lukas has had a keen interest in sports for the majority of his life and is looking forward to integrating that passion into his work and effort for The Orion. After graduation, he hopes to be a writer for any professional sports teams having to do with the big four sports.

The Orion

Chico State's independent student newspaper
The Orion
Chico State University
Plumas Hall 001
[email protected]
530-898-4386
The Orion • © 2024 The Orion 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Orion Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *