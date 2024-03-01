Navigate Left
Joshua Hamilton reaches 1,000 career points against San Bernardino.

“I was more proud to be in that top 10 list for career assists,” Hamilton said, “I pride myself on being a good passer and getting the ball to my teammates.”
Nate Paddock, Reporter // March 1, 2024
Joshua Hamilton driving to the hoop.

Senior guard Joshua Hamilton reached an impressive achievement of 1,000 career points during his time at Chico State with an efficient  28-point performance against San Bernardino

Hamilton models some of his game after Gonzaga legend Nigel Williams-Goss. Williams was not only an outstanding scorer but was one of the nation’s best passers throughout his time in the NCAA.

With this feat brought to light, you would assume Hamilton is just a bucket-getter. He’s not. Hamilton is 10 assists away from cracking the top five in career assists at Chico State as well.

“I was more proud to be in that top 10 list for career assists,” Hamilton said, “I pride myself on being a good passer and getting the ball to my teammates.”

Hamilton was ranked fifth in the CCAA last season for his assist-to-turnover ratio and assists per game. 

Hamilton fell in love with the culture and brotherhood at Chico State. The bonds Hamilton has made throughout his time at Chico State has not only grown his love for the game but the community as well.

“A lot of guys that have either transferred in, or just getting through their freshman year may not know what it’s like having that bond.” Hamilton said, “Personally, when I first came here I didn’t know what that was like either, but I’ve come to cherish those bonds and have realized it’s something that will last much longer than just during my basketball career”

With the regular season coming to a close, the team will be taking on Humboldt State this Thursday in their last conference game of the season. Looking to tighten every bolt up before the start of a deep run in the CCAA tournament, starting with a matchup against Cal State East Bay.

“We have the talent and depth to make a run. We’re going to give everything we have each day and see where things go,” Hamilton added.

The Chico State men’s team has beaten the Pioneers twice this year and will be on the hunt for their third on March 7 in San Bernardino.

Nate Paddock can be reached at [email protected].

Nate Paddock is a journalism major in his third year at Chico State. Nate has had a passion for sports since he could remember including basketball, football and soccer and is excited to incorporate that passion into The Orion. After graduation Nate hopes to become a beat writer for a professional team in any of the three sports listed earlier!

