Navigate Left
  • Brick building with many windows. Green bush in front and people dressed in black walking toward door of building

    News

    Housing statements revoked amidst Whitney Hall construction

  • Hands holding up a megaphone, a sign that reads “Teamsters Local 2010, CFA and APC” and a piece of paper that says “Tentative Agreement.” Created by Grace Stark on March 1.

    News

    3 Union tentative agreements to be voted on at CSU Board of Trustees March 4 meeting

  • A Nov. 19, 2023 Palestine Walkout attendee holds a sign that reads “Stop Genocide Free! Palestine.” Taken on Nov. 19, 2023

    News

    Chico State Associated Students ceasefire resolution announced Saturday

  • Tommy, a 3 year old Golden Retriever, interacts with students at The Well. Taken by Toby Neal on Feb. 28.

    Arts & Entertainment

    Bell Memorial Union is going to the dogs

  • Signs with checkmarks on them. Created by Steven Amador on Mar. 1

    News

    CSU Board of Trustees to vote on Academic Professionals of America tentative agreement

Navigate Right
Breaking News
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion

3 Union tentative agreements to be voted on at CSU Board of Trustees March 4 meeting

Byline photo of Grace Stark
Grace Stark, News Editor // March 2, 2024
Hands+holding+up+a+megaphone%2C+a+sign+that+reads+%E2%80%9CTeamsters+Local+2010%2C+CFA+and+APC%E2%80%9D+and+a+piece+of+paper+that+says+%E2%80%9CTentative+Agreement.%E2%80%9D+Created+by+Grace+Stark+on+March+1.
Hands holding up a megaphone, a sign that reads “Teamsters Local 2010, CFA and APC” and a piece of paper that says “Tentative Agreement.” Created by Grace Stark on March 1.

The California State University Board of Trustees will convene Monday to approve tentative agreements with several unions.

The meeting will discuss the California Faculty Association, Teamsters Local 2010 and the Academic Professionals of California tentative agreements.

During the meeting, the CSU Board of Trustees will discuss the ratification of the tentative agreements previously voted on by each union. The meeting will take place at Glenn S. Dumke Auditorium in Long Beach.

The CFA tentative agreement was approved by 76% of voters on Feb. 19. Details of the tentative agreement can be found here.

In an email, CFA Chico Chapter President Tim Sistrunk said that he does not foresee the rejection of the CFA tentative agreement at the meeting.

“The full faith of the CO is invested in keeping their word, I think the BOT will ratify the agreement,” Sistrunk said in the email.

On Feb. 16., 84% of Teamsters Local 2010 members voted on the ratification of the Jan. 19 working conditions agreement contract. The vote resulted in 91% of voters voting to approve it. The details of the contract can be found here.

The APC vote took place from Feb. 14-21, resulting in 95% of nearly 2,000 members voting to ratify the agreement. Details of the agreement can be found here.

The Orion is currently waiting to hear back from the CSU Board of Trustees and members of APC and Teamsters Local 2010, and will update as more information is made available.

Grace Stark can be reached at [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
A Nov. 19, 2023 Palestine Walkout attendee holds a sign that reads “Stop Genocide Free! Palestine.” Taken on Nov. 19, 2023
Chico State Associated Students ceasefire resolution announced Saturday
Signs with checkmarks on them. Created by Steven Amador on Mar. 1
CSU Board of Trustees to vote on Academic Professionals of America tentative agreement
Firefighters maintain efforts to quell flames. Photo taken by Shane Aweeka on March 1.
High-speed chase ends in collision and fatality
Orange cones block the entrance to the Dutch Bros on Esplanade. Photo taken by Amy Blair on Feb. 28.
Dutch Bros on Esplanade temporarily closed
Jason Rabinowitz, secretary-treasurer of Local 2010, addresses Unit 6 workers ahead of the ratification vote. Photo taken from Teamsters 2010 Flickr account.
Teamsters Local 2010 tentative agreement to be voted on by CSU Board of Trustees
Multiple cars populate the campus lot where a vehicle was burglarized Wednesday morning. Taken by Ariana Powell on Feb. 28.
UPD arrest 2 vehicle burglary suspects; stolen property recovered
About the Contributor
Grace Stark, News Editor
Grace Stark is a second-year majoring in journalism, news. She is from Loomis, a small town outside of Sacramento. This is her second semester on The Orion and she is excited to pursue her interests in writing and reporting as the news editor. Outside of school, Grace enjoys thrifting, reading, drawing and spending time with friends. She also has a small business online called Rings by Grace where she sells handmade spoon rings.

The Orion

Chico State's independent student newspaper
The Orion
Chico State University
Plumas Hall 001
[email protected]
530-898-4386
The Orion • © 2024 The Orion 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Orion Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *