So, you have an hour? Let’s eat!

Though for some it may be a rarity, occasionally students find themselves with an hour between classes to grab a meal. Here are a few options to think about for your next long lunch break:

In walking distance

Upper Crust Bakery and Cafe

Upper Crust Bakery and Cafe specializes in hospitality and fresh ingredients. Its busy hours fluctuate as it is a popular downtown lunch spot with plenty of baked goods, sandwiches and specialty drinks.

Upper Crust is a five-minute walk from campus and has plenty of indoor seating. Patrons usually spend under $10 on food, depending on whether it is ready-made or made-to-order.

The average service time is five to seven minutes if the line hasn’t accumulated, general manager Lyle Leonard said. However, there can be up to a 20-minute wait if business picks up.

Upper Crust hours are:

Daily — 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It is located at 130 Main St.

Burgers and Brew

Burgers and Brew serves unique burgers, sandwiches and specialty fries.

Burgers and Brew is also a five-minute walk from campus and students can order ahead of time by calling or using their website.

The burgers can be a bit pricey for students at an average of $16 for a plate with fries, but their sides and fries are more affordable at an average of $8.

On the weekdays it is busiest around 1 p.m. but customers usually don’t spend time waiting for a table. Line-to-service time is typically less than 20 minutes.

Burgers and Brews hours are:

Sunday through Thursday — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturdays — 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

It is located at 301 Broadway St.

Jack’s Family Restaurant

Jack’s Family Restaurant serves traditional breakfast foods, soup, salad, sandwiches and snacks.

The restaurant is a seven-minute walk from campus and students can order for takeout on Yelp. There is wonderful indoor seating and a welcoming atmosphere.

While the plates are typically over $13, their soups, salads, waffles and snack options are under $10.

It is busiest around 10 a.m. but doesn’t tend to build up lines on weekdays. The average service time is 15-minutes.

Jack’s Family Restaurant hours are:

Sunday through Saturday — 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It is located at 540 Main St.

A quick drive

Amigos de Acapulco

Amigos de Acapulco specializes in traditional sopes, menudo, Chile rellenos, chimichanga burritos, tacos and more.

It is a three-minute drive from campus with a small parking lot.

The tacos average $2.50 and burritos average $8.99. There are many other options on the menu that allow students to spend under $15 for a meal.

The restaurant is busiest at 1 p.m. most weekdays, but the average service time is under 10-minutes even when they are busy.

Amigos de Acapulco hours are:

Sundays – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mondays – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday through Saturday – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It is located at 820 Oroville Ave.

La Cocina Económica

La Cocina Económica serves a variety of Mexican food including fajitas, enchiladas, tacos, taquitos, burritos and more.

It is a four-minute drive from campus with a small parking lot and street parking. Students can order ahead of time through the website.

The restaurant’s plates, consisting of an entree and a side, cost an average of $10.50 and come with a fairly large helping of food.

La Cocina Económica’s average service time is 10 minutes. They are busiest from noon to 1 p.m.

La Cocina Económica hours are:

Sundays — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday through Saturday — 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.

It is located at 905 Wall St.

