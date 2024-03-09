So, you have an hour? Let’s eat!

Though for some it may be a rarity, occasionally students find themselves with an hour between classes to grab a meal. Here are a few options to think about for your next long lunch break:
In walking distance
Upper Crust Bakery and Cafe
Upper Crust Bakery and Cafe specializes in hospitality and fresh ingredients. Its busy hours fluctuate as it is a popular downtown lunch spot with plenty of baked goods, sandwiches and specialty drinks.
Upper Crust is a five-minute walk from campus and has plenty of indoor seating. Patrons usually spend under $10 on food, depending on whether it is ready-made or made-to-order.
The average service time is five to seven minutes if the line hasn’t accumulated, general manager Lyle Leonard said. However, there can be up to a 20-minute wait if business picks up.
Upper Crust hours are:
- Daily — 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
It is located at 130 Main St.
Burgers and Brew
Burgers and Brew serves unique burgers, sandwiches and specialty fries.
Burgers and Brew is also a five-minute walk from campus and students can order ahead of time by calling or using their website.
The burgers can be a bit pricey for students at an average of $16 for a plate with fries, but their sides and fries are more affordable at an average of $8.
On the weekdays it is busiest around 1 p.m. but customers usually don’t spend time waiting for a table. Line-to-service time is typically less than 20 minutes.
Burgers and Brews hours are:
- Sunday through Thursday — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Friday and Saturdays — 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
It is located at 301 Broadway St.
Jack’s Family Restaurant
Jack’s Family Restaurant serves traditional breakfast foods, soup, salad, sandwiches and snacks.
The restaurant is a seven-minute walk from campus and students can order for takeout on Yelp. There is wonderful indoor seating and a welcoming atmosphere.
While the plates are typically over $13, their soups, salads, waffles and snack options are under $10.
It is busiest around 10 a.m. but doesn’t tend to build up lines on weekdays. The average service time is 15-minutes.
Jack’s Family Restaurant hours are:
- Sunday through Saturday — 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
It is located at 540 Main St.
A quick drive
Amigos de Acapulco
Amigos de Acapulco specializes in traditional sopes, menudo, Chile rellenos, chimichanga burritos, tacos and more.
It is a three-minute drive from campus with a small parking lot.
The tacos average $2.50 and burritos average $8.99. There are many other options on the menu that allow students to spend under $15 for a meal.
The restaurant is busiest at 1 p.m. most weekdays, but the average service time is under 10-minutes even when they are busy.
Amigos de Acapulco hours are:
- Sundays – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Mondays – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Tuesday through Saturday – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
It is located at 820 Oroville Ave.
La Cocina Económica
La Cocina Económica serves a variety of Mexican food including fajitas, enchiladas, tacos, taquitos, burritos and more.
It is a four-minute drive from campus with a small parking lot and street parking. Students can order ahead of time through the website.
The restaurant’s plates, consisting of an entree and a side, cost an average of $10.50 and come with a fairly large helping of food.
La Cocina Económica’s average service time is 10 minutes. They are busiest from noon to 1 p.m.
La Cocina Económica hours are:
- Sundays — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Monday through Saturday — 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.
It is located at 905 Wall St.
Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected].