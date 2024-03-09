Navigate Left
So, you have an hour? Let’s eat!

Here are a few options to think about for your next long lunch break
Byline photo of Jessica Miller
Jessica Miller, Food Editor // March 9, 2024
Upper+Crust+Bakery+and+Cafe+patio+and+entryway.+Taken+by+Jessica+Miller+on+Feb.+19.
Upper Crust Bakery and Cafe patio and entryway. Taken by Jessica Miller on Feb. 19.

Though for some it may be a rarity, occasionally students find themselves with an hour between classes to grab a meal. Here are a few options to think about for your next long lunch break:

In walking distance

Upper Crust Bakery and Cafe

Upper Crust Bakery and Cafe specializes in hospitality and fresh ingredients. Its busy hours fluctuate as it is a popular downtown lunch spot with plenty of baked goods, sandwiches and specialty drinks. 

Upper Crust is a five-minute walk from campus and has plenty of indoor seating. Patrons usually spend under $10 on food, depending on whether it is ready-made or made-to-order. 

The average service time is five to seven minutes if the line hasn’t accumulated, general manager Lyle Leonard said. However, there can be up to a 20-minute wait if business picks up. 

Upper Crust hours are:

  •  Daily — 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It is located at 130 Main St.

Burgers and Brew

 Burgers and Brew serves unique burgers, sandwiches and specialty fries. 

Burgers and Brew is also a five-minute walk from campus and students can order ahead of time by calling or using their website.  

The burgers can be a bit pricey for students at an average of $16 for a plate with fries, but their sides and fries are more affordable at an average of $8. 

On the weekdays it is busiest around 1 p.m. but customers usually don’t spend time waiting for a table. Line-to-service time is typically less than 20 minutes. 

Burgers and Brews hours are:

  • Sunday through Thursday — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Friday and Saturdays — 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

It is located at 301 Broadway St.

Jack’s Family Restaurant 

Jack’s Family Restaurant serves traditional breakfast foods, soup, salad, sandwiches and snacks. 

The restaurant is a seven-minute walk from campus and students can order for takeout on Yelp. There is wonderful indoor seating and a welcoming atmosphere. 

While the plates are typically over $13, their soups, salads, waffles and snack options are under $10. 

It is busiest around 10 a.m. but doesn’t tend to build up lines on weekdays. The average service time is 15-minutes. 

Jack’s Family Restaurant hours are:

  • Sunday through Saturday — 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

It is located at 540 Main St.

A quick drive

Amigos de Acapulco

Amigos de Acapulco specializes in traditional sopes, menudo, Chile rellenos, chimichanga burritos, tacos and more. 

It is a three-minute drive from campus with a small parking lot. 

The tacos average $2.50 and burritos average $8.99. There are many other options on the menu that allow students to spend under $15 for a meal. 

The restaurant is busiest at 1 p.m. most weekdays, but the average service time is under 10-minutes even when they are busy. 

Amigos de Acapulco hours are:

  • Sundays – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Mondays – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Tuesday through Saturday – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It is located at 820 Oroville Ave.

La Cocina Económica

La Cocina Económica serves a variety of Mexican food including fajitas, enchiladas, tacos, taquitos, burritos and more. 

It is a four-minute drive from campus with a small parking lot and street parking. Students can order ahead of time through the website.

The restaurant’s plates, consisting of an entree and a side, cost an average of $10.50 and come with a fairly large helping of food. 

La Cocina Económica’s average service time is 10 minutes. They are busiest from noon to 1 p.m. 

La Cocina Económica hours are:

  • Sundays — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Monday through Saturday — 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.

It is located at 905 Wall St. 

Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected].
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Jessica Miller, Food Editor
Jessica Miller is a fourth-year English literature studies major at Chico State with a minor in linguistics and Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages. This will be her first semester with The Orion. After graduation, she plans to pursue a single-subject teaching credential in English and begin teaching at the high school level in California. She loves to write, read and work at the Student Learning Center on campus as a Writing Center tutor as well as her ESL Support Services tutoring position.

