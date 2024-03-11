Navigate Left
  • The Sigma Pi fraternity house on a quiet Monday morning in Chico. Taken by Molly Myers on Feb. 26.

    News

    Sigma Pi loses university recognition after hazing investigation

  Left Image: Mens basketball team huddled up while Coach Greg Clink is talking to them during half time against Sonoma State on Jan. 27. Right Image: Jordan Allen shooting a free-throw during the third quarter against San Francisco State on Feb. 3. Photos Taken by Milca Elvira Chacon.

    Sports

    Men’s and women’s basketball punch tickets for NCAA tournament

  • Senior Tayler Berens at the plate for the Wildcats. Photo taken by Lukas Mann on March 8.

    Sports

    Wildcats lose both in doubleheader after a nail-biting finish

  • Jakey B. Ragbone performs one of his winning songs. Taken by Toby Neal on March 7.

    Arts & Entertainment

    Artists show their talents at Chico Unplugged

  • Upper Crust Bakery and Cafe patio and entryway. Taken by Jessica Miller on Feb. 19.

    Food

    So, you have an hour? Let’s eat!

Men’s and women’s basketball punch tickets for NCAA tournament

Byline photo of Nathan Chiochios
Nathan Chiochios, Sports Editor // March 11, 2024
Left Image: Mens basketball team huddled up while Coach Greg Clink is talking to them during half time against Sonoma State on Jan. 27. Right Image: Jordan Allen shooting a free-throw during the third quarter against San Francisco State on Feb. 3. Photos Taken by Milca Elvira Chacon.

The Chico State men’s and women’s basketball teams both qualified for the NCAA West Regional tournament on Sunday, with games set to tip off Friday.

With a record of 21-9, the women’s team earned their first spot in the west regional tournament since the 2013-14 season. The Wildcats drew the fifth seed in the tournament after finishing second in the CCAA, falling short against Cal State San Marcos in the title game

They are set to face the fourth seed Montana State Billings Yellowjackets on Friday at 7:30 p.m., hosted at the Felix Events Center on the Azusa Pacific campus.

The men’s team, which finished the season with a 20-8 record, gained the sixth seed and will also face off against the third seed Yellowjackets on Friday at noon, hosted at the University Gym on the Cal State LA campus.

With the nod this year, they will have their second appearance in the regional tournament in the last three years. In 2022, the Wildcats, under Coach Greg Clink, made it all the way to the Elite Eight before falling to the Augusta Jaguars, and are looking to make another push for the title this year.

For information about all Chico State Athletics, visit the Wildcat homepage.

 

Nathan Chiochios can be reached at [email protected].
