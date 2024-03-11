Men’s and women’s basketball punch tickets for NCAA tournament

The Chico State men’s and women’s basketball teams both qualified for the NCAA West Regional tournament on Sunday, with games set to tip off Friday.

With a record of 21-9, the women’s team earned their first spot in the west regional tournament since the 2013-14 season. The Wildcats drew the fifth seed in the tournament after finishing second in the CCAA, falling short against Cal State San Marcos in the title game.

They are set to face the fourth seed Montana State Billings Yellowjackets on Friday at 7:30 p.m., hosted at the Felix Events Center on the Azusa Pacific campus.

The men’s team, which finished the season with a 20-8 record, gained the sixth seed and will also face off against the third seed Yellowjackets on Friday at noon, hosted at the University Gym on the Cal State LA campus.

With the nod this year, they will have their second appearance in the regional tournament in the last three years. In 2022, the Wildcats, under Coach Greg Clink, made it all the way to the Elite Eight before falling to the Augusta Jaguars, and are looking to make another push for the title this year.

For information about all Chico State Athletics, visit the Wildcat homepage.

Nathan Chiochios can be reached at [email protected].