Navigate Left
  • Bidwell Perk coffee shop on March 13 in Chico, Calif. This coffee shop is just a 15 minute walk away from One-Mile at Bidwell Park.

    Food

    Hitchhiker’s guide to Chico coffee shops

  • Chico State putting up shots before practice. Taken by Nathan Chiochios on March 12.

    Sports

    Chico State men’s basketball tabbed for second NCAA tournament in 3 years

  • A racer navigates a corner while racing through downtown Chico. Taken by Toby Neal on March 10.

    Arts & Entertainment

    Chico Downtown Criterium, one step closer to bringing back Chico Stage Race

  • Saxophonist Matt Langley performs. Taken by Toby Neal on March 10.

    Arts & Entertainment

    Sundays at Two series continues with ‘Hard-Boiled Music’

  • AS representatives laughing. Taken by Jason Halley, University Photographer.

    2024 AS ELECTIONS

    AS releases 2024 general election sample ballot Wednesday

Navigate Right
Breaking News
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion

Chico State men’s basketball tabbed for second NCAA tournament in 3 years

Looking forward to round one, the Wildcats will face Montana State Billings, who were the Great Northwest Athletic Conference regular season champions
Byline photo of Nathan Chiochios
Nathan Chiochios, Sports Editor // March 13, 2024
Chico+State+putting+up+shots+before+practice.+Taken+by+Nathan+Chiochios+on+March+12.
Chico State putting up shots before practice. Taken by Nathan Chiochios on March 12.

Following a 20-win season, the Wildcats earned the sixth seed in the NCAA Division-II West Regional Tournament, and are set to face off against the No. 3 seeded Montana State Billings Yellowjackets.

The ‘Cats are no strangers to the tournament, with three players from the 2021-22 team that made it to the Elite Eight: Kelvin Wright Jr., Joshua Hamilton and Evan Oliver.

Oliver, in his junior year, said head coach Greg Clink, along with the rest of the coaching staff, has put them in a position to lead the rest of the team so that they can continue the success even after they leave.

His main goal, along with the other veterans, is to inspire the newcomers and teach them to win at the next level.

“It’s a lot harder than it seems to know how to win,” Oliver said. “It’s a lot like a chess match.”

For freshman Caden Harris, veterans like Oliver prepared them for their first tournament appearance. He said that having their experiences passed down has been huge in getting them ready for their first game in the West Regional.

Harris, in his first year playing at Chico State, is excited to make a run for a title so early in his college career.

“It’ll be a super fun experience, especially in my freshman year,” Harris said.

Joshua Hamilton — No. 4; grey jersey— putting up a mid-court shot at practice while Caden Harris, right, gets the ball to pass. Taken by Nathan Chiochios on March 12.

Coach Clink is not a stranger to the big stage, having coached the Wildcats in eight NCAA tournaments in his 16 years as head coach. After falling in the Elite Eight in 2022 against Augustana University, he looks to make a deep run this year.

But more importantly, Clink is excited for the team, stressing that they have been grinding since September to be able to be in this situation and compete for an NCAA title.

“I couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve accomplished and what we’re trying to accomplish here,” he said. “They’re ready.”

Looking forward to round one, the Wildcats will face Montana State Billings, who were the Great Northwest Athletic Conference regular season champions with an overall record of 20-7. The Yellowjackets are a very complete team, featuring the GNAC Player of the Year in junior Jalen Tot, as well as the GNAC Defensive Player of the Year, Steven Richardson

To combat the Yellowjackets, Clink has been stressing the need to play unselfish, physical basketball on both ends of the court. He said the CCAA is known for its physical playstyle, and the team needs to show it in the tournament.

The Wildcats will meet the Yellowjackets on Friday at noon at Cal State LA’s University Gym. The game can be streamed here.

Nathan Chiochios can be reached at [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Amelie Valdez on the mound for the Wildcats. Photo taken by Aaron Draper on March 9.
Wildcats sweep Saturday’s doubleheader with superb pitching
Left Image: Mens basketball team huddled up while Coach Greg Clink is talking to them during half time against Sonoma State on Jan. 27. Right Image: Jordan Allen shooting a free-throw during the third quarter against San Francisco State on Feb. 3. Photos Taken by Milca Elvira Chacon.
Men's and women's basketball punch tickets for NCAA tournament
Senior Tayler Berens at the plate for the Wildcats. Photo taken by Lukas Mann on March 8.
Wildcats lose both in doubleheader after a nail-biting finish
Kevin Lyons dominates on the mound, nearly blanking San Francisco State in game one. Taken by Aaron Draper on March 3.
Chico State baseball splits doubleheader with SF State on Sunday
Chico State junior Daniel Vierra at the plate for the Wildcats against San Francisco State Gators. Taken on March 4 by Lukas Mann.
Wildcats drop series after explosive first innings’ from the Gators
Joshua Hamilton driving to the hoop.
Joshua Hamilton reaches 1,000 career points against San Bernardino.
About the Contributor
Nathan Chiochios, Sports Editor
Nathan Chiochios is in his third year at Chico State as a journalism (news) major. He is from Mountain View, a town in the San Francisco Bay Area. It is his second semester on The Orion, and his first semester as sports editor, and he looks forward to growing his journalism and writing skills. In his free time, he spends most of his time skateboarding and hanging out with friends and family.

The Orion

Chico State's independent student newspaper
The Orion
Chico State University
Plumas Hall 001
[email protected]
530-898-4386
The Orion • © 2024 The Orion 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Orion Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *