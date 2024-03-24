Navigate Left
  Freshly harvested bok choi, baby spinach, cabbages and broccoli at a Wednesday Farmers Market from Lor's Produce. Taken by Alina Babajko on March 13.

    Local produce benefits community and your health

  My silver hero plant, in front of another variety of Scindapsus pictus. Taken by Heather Taylor on March 13.

    New growth: Reflections on houseplants and life

  Right fielder Troy Kent making a play on a deep fly ball in the top of the sixth against San Marcos. Taken by Nathan Chiochios on March 17.

    Wildcats drop series finale after an 8-run seventh inning from the Cougars

  A person on a stretcher is loaded into an ambulance. Taken by Callum Standish at 9 p.m. March 17.

    'Just panic' during St. Patrick's Day shooting

  What I learned from talking to pro-life activists

    What I learned from talking to pro-life activists

Shopping local produce reduces your carbon footprint significantly in many ways, promoting sustainability in your community’s environment and economy
Alina Babajko, Reporter // March 24, 2024
Freshly harvested bok choi, baby spinach, cabbages and broccoli at a Wednesday Farmers Market from Lor’s Produce. Taken by Alina Babajko on March 13.

Chico’s Farmer’s Markets have large varieties of locally grown, in season produce and other goods made from local farm products. Supporting these vendors will improve your health with cheaper alternatives while simultaneously contributing to Chico’s economy. 

When and where

The Chico Certified Farmer’s Market meets twice weekly year round:

  • Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Second Street and Wall Street in Downtown Chico 
  • Wednesday 7:30 a.m to noon off Pillsbury Road in the Tinseltown parking lot. 

On their website, Chico Farmer’s Market said it provides “an unlimited selection of fresh picked, locally grown fruit, vegetables, nuts, honey, olive oil, rice, grass fed beef, lamb, ham, chicken, pork, eggs, herbs, flowers, plants, fresh baked artisan breads, handcrafts and prepared foods.” 

Both locations accept cash, EBT, WIC and most vendors support tap to pay methods.

Why you should buy local

Shopping local produce reduces your carbon footprint significantly in many ways, promoting sustainability in your community’s environment and economy. Shorter transportation distances support lower fuel admissions. 

Local businesses operate on small scales, meaning less energy is required during production than of major corporations selling non locally produced items. Small farms promote the conservation of resources while maintaining their ecosystems, unlike large-scale farms. 

Avoiding supermarkets helps support your local economy directly.

Vendors

Debbie’s Farm is run by Debbie Ariza and she has been selling her produce at the farmers market since 1983. Her farm is located in Capay off of Cutting Avenue. She sells oranges, kiwi, lemons, peaches, pomegranates and other fruits every Wednesday and Saturday.

Bruce Balgooyen and assistant are pictured at Wednesday market setting up their freshly harvested produce. Bruce has been working with the farmers market since 1990. Taken by Alina Babajko on March 13.

Farmelot sells fresh lettuce varieties, cucumbers, tomatoes, squash and peppers. Their farm is located in Vina and they sell at both Wednesday and Saturday markets.

Taste of Freedom sells certified organic, pasture-raised eggs from Princeton. They also sell non-GMO regular eggs and walnuts and pasture-raised pork. This vendor can be found at both Wednesday and Saturday markets. 

Gordon Giesbrecht works for Taste of Freedom and is setting up his booth for Wednesday market. Taken by Alina Babajko on March 13.

Live Life Juice Company sells freshly pressed juices and health shots using locally sourced produce when possible. They are exclusively at the Saturday market but have two locations, one downtown on Broadway and one in Merriam Park. 

Keith and Brody of Live Life Juice Co. working their booth selling 100% organic juices and shots. Taken by Alina Babajko on March 16.

You can find more information about farmers market vendors on the Chico Farmers Market website.

Recommendations

My favorite things to make with locally sourced vegetables are stir fries and salads. Chopping up fruit to use for fruit salads and smoothies are great compliments for spring picnics. 

Fruits and vegetables in season currently from February through March include squash, spinach, potatoes, lettuce, greens, garlic, cauliflower, cabbage, broccoli, oranges, mandarins, kiwi, carrots and beets. 

Locally sourced produce and other goods like honey and bread are more natural and have less preservatives/ additives than store bought brands. Their quality is greater because of this, and healthier, as well as more affordable!

Alina Babajko can be reached at [email protected].
