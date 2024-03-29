Chico State baseball series opener sees split outcome.

After a hot start to the series against Cal State Dominguez Hills for the Chico State baseball team, they Thursday’s double header winning game one 7-2 and losing game two 5-3.

In game one, the Wildcats came out hot, tallying four runs in the first inning. Junior outfielder Alexander Johnson, junior infielder Elijah Pascual, junior outfielder Thad Miller and junior catcher Daniel Vierra were the Wildcats who reached home plate in the first.

Senior Catcher Carson Stevens, Miller and Vierra all tallied RBI’s in the first inning.

“Game one we were able to get out to an early lead which was nice and helped our pitchers fill up the zone and put up zeros,” said assistant coach Mark Taylor.

The Toros attempted to narrow the score in the third inning, tallying one run, which was later answered in the bottom of the third by Miller, who scored off a balk.

In the fifth inning, the Wildcats put up another two-run inning thanks to the likes of Vierra and junior designated hitter Stefan Foley. Dominguez Hills attempted to fight their way back into the game, earning one run in the sixth, but it would end there to give the Wildcats their 17th win of the year.

Johnson led the team with three hits, followed by Stevens with two hits.

The script would flip with the Toros scoring three runs in the second inning. The Toros followed that up with another run in the fourth, as well as the sixth inning bringing the game to 5-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh.

“Game two we faced Diaz and he had the good stuff, we just had to tip our caps. He pitched well and we were unable to manufacture runs against him,” said Taylor.

The Wildcats were determined to go out fighting, chalking up three runs in the seventh inning thanks to the likes of Vierra, freshman third baseman Michael Baker and junior designated hitter Jeremy Keller, but it wouldn’t be enough, with the game finishing 5-3 in favor of the Toros.

“Building off these two games we still have a chance to take the series, and playing at home we feel comfortable with these conditions and can hopefully bounce back tomorrow and play our game,” Taylor added.

The Wildcats will have games at noon Friday and at 11:00 a.m. Saturday against the Toros at Nettleton Stadium.

