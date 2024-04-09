Hungry WildCat Food Pantry aims to expand food diversity

The Hungry WildCat Food Pantry sent out a mass email survey regarding cultural food preferences to all students and faculty on April 5 from the Basic Needs Center.

The Basic Needs Center aims to help Chico State students struggling with housing insecurity, financial crisis and food insecurity.

One way they provide food assistance is through the Hungry WildCat Food Pantry which is available to all Chico State students and staff.

The “Feeding Diversity” survey takes less than five minutes to complete and is completely anonymous.

“By stocking culturally relevant foods in the pantry, Chico State Basic Needs can help alleviate food insecurity and ensure that everyone has access to nutritious food options regardless of their cultural background,” Leah Slem, Basic Needs manager, said.

The Cross-Cultural Leadership Center and the Associated Students Committee for Social Justice and Equity collaborated with Basic Needs on the survey prior to it being sent out last week. They will continue to collect survey responses until April 12.

The AS Committee for Social Justice and Equity plans to help sponsor culturally relevant foods to purchase for the pantry.

This project is planned to launch before the end of the school year but will continue into fall 2024.

