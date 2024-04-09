Navigate Left
  Entryway to the Hungry WildCat Food Pantry with a sign showcasing what items are available to students and faculty. Taken by Jessica Miller on April 8.

    Hungry WildCat Food Pantry aims to expand food diversity

  Different crowds of people buzzed with curiosity at the pop-ups that filled the parking lot. Taken by Itzel Saucedo on April 6, 2024.

    Lunar Market’s successful night in Downtown Chico

  Punk rock band Facejug performing No Doubt and Deftones covers as well as originals at Sweetfest 2.0. Taken by Alina Babajko on April 5.

    Student musicians build outdoor stage to ‘Bring live music back’

  Homeschooling and independent study have become more "normal" options in modern society. Created using Firefly generative AI, generated by Ariana Powell on March 27.

    Perspectives on ‘Am I an academic weapon or was I just homeschooled?’

  Junior starting pitcher Katelyn Oldwin on the mound for the Wildcats in game two of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cal State East Bay Pioneers. Taken by Lukas Mann on April 6.

    Stifling pitching from both sides Saturday leads to a split series

The Basic Needs center launched a survey April 5 to ask students what foods they want to see in the pantry
Jessica Miller, Food Editor // April 9, 2024
Entryway to the Hungry WildCat Food Pantry with a sign showcasing what items are available to students and faculty. Taken by Jessica Miller on April 8.

The Hungry WildCat Food Pantry sent out a mass email survey regarding cultural food preferences to all students and faculty on April 5 from the Basic Needs Center

The Basic Needs Center aims to help Chico State students struggling with housing insecurity, financial crisis and food insecurity. 

One way they provide food assistance is through the Hungry WildCat Food Pantry which is available to all Chico State students and staff. 

The “Feeding Diversity” survey takes less than five minutes to complete and is completely anonymous. 

“By stocking culturally relevant foods in the pantry, Chico State Basic Needs can help alleviate food insecurity and ensure that everyone has access to nutritious food options regardless of their cultural background,” Leah Slem, Basic Needs manager, said. 

The Cross-Cultural Leadership Center and the Associated Students Committee for Social Justice and Equity collaborated with Basic Needs on the survey prior to it being sent out last week. They will continue to collect survey responses until April 12. 

The AS Committee for Social Justice and Equity plans to help sponsor culturally relevant foods to purchase for the pantry.

This project is planned to launch before the end of the school year but will continue into fall 2024. 

Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected].
