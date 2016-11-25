Behind the scenes of ‘Chico Plugged In’

DJ iMullinati spinning at a show. Photo courtesy of Ryan Mullin via Fish Photography and KqumSquad.

Chico Plugged In is a hip hop & EDM show co-hosted by SOTA Productions and 1078 Gallery. The event brought together some of Chico’s biggest talent featuring performances by iMullinati, Yandi, Subfer, Spaced Based Fonix, Jae760 and DJ R10. The night was filled with surprises and was a guaranteed great time for any concert-goer.

Miguel Orozco and Elias Denny can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.