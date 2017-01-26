Man lashes out after girlfriend arrested





A Chico police officer was assaulted after a man got upset over his girlfriend being arrested.

At 10:15 a.m., an officer responded to a report of a disturbance at 431 Orange St. The officer found George Lynch and his girlfriend there. After a records check, his girlfriend was then arrested due to several outstanding warrants.

An hour later, upset that his girlfriend had been apprehended, Lynch obtained a rock and smashed the windshield of a Chico Police car in the parking lot of the Chico Chamber of Commerce, a Chico Police press release said.

No officers were in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

When Lynch was approached, he pounded on the window of the patrol vehicle and broke the side view mirror, the press release said. Officers attempted to detain him, but he took a fighting stance and threatened to harm them. Lynch swung at one officer but missed.

Lynch was then hit in the leg with a baton by a police officer. He then complied.

No officers were hurt during the altercation.

Lynch received minor injuries and was medically cleared. He was taken to Butte County Jail. He has been charged with assault on a peace officer, criminal threats, resisting and delaying and vandalism.

