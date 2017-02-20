Men’s basketball is bouncing back





Robert Duncan scored 18 points on 7-13 shooting and led the Wildcats to a convincing win against Cal State Stanislaus in the last regular season home game of his career.

It was senior night for Duncan and forward Michael Bethea Jr. They opened the game by scoring 8 eight points for the ‘Cats. The ‘Cats took the lead early and never looked back. At halftime the score was 34-26, and the team only added to the lead as the game went on.

Junior forward Isaiah Ellis added on to Duncan’s play by scoring 11 points and grabbing 8 rebounds.

Junior guard Jalen Mcferren continued his strong play with nine points on 3-4 shooting from 3 point range.

With this win and their win Feb. 16, men’s basketball looks like they are back on track.

Chico State needs to keep this upw if they plan on making a run in both the CCAA championship tournament as well as the NCAA championships.

The Wildcats will get a chance to continue their run when they play the Cal State East Bay Pioneers Feb. 24.

Patrick Pace can be reached at sportseditor@theorion.com or @PatPaceSports on Twitter.