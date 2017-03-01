“Get Out” review

I’m not a big fan of horror movies. Seeing blood and guts everywhere makes me want to retreat into a big bowl of popcorn and my well-worn DVD of “27 Dresses.”

But when I heard that Jordan Peele of “Key and Peele” had written and directed a horror movie, I rabidly searched for when I could buy tickets for the earliest showing.

“Get Out” stars Daniel Kaluuya as Chris Washington, a black photographer who is spending the weekend with his girlfriend Rose (Alison Williams) and her family.

The trip is uncomfortable for Chris, who notices something is off about both the family and their black house staff. The longer he stays with the family, the more he realizes something is wrong.

Without spoiling anything, I can say that this is an incredible movie. Get Out is brutally honest about the 21st century and the “casual” racism black people face in this country. In turn, it creates an ideal scenario for the modern horror story.

As for the plot itself, the twist toward the third act of the movie doesn’t feel shoehorned in. Audience members aren’t left rolling their eyes, saying, “Well, I saw that coming.”

There are moments of humor that don’t feel awkward or uncomfortable, providing moments of levity for the audience to settle down just to be riled back up.

Jordan Peele has set the bar incredibly high for any future projects, which I will gladly pay big money for.

I give this movie five out of five stars.

Adrianna Mccain can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.