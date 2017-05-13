The student news site of California State University, Chico

Celebratory peanut butter pizookies

Nicole Henson
May 13, 2017
With finals out of the way and the chance to celebrate the end of the semester, Dairy-Free peanut butter pizookies are the perfect treat to celebrate.

ingredients 2_web.jpg

Photo credit: Nicole Henson

Ingredients

  • 1⅓ cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1¼ teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 2 cups oats (quick cooking or rolled)
  • ½ cup coconut oil
  • ½ cup peanut butter
  • ½ cup sugar
  • ⅓ cup nondairy milk
  • 4 teaspoons ground flaxseed meal
  • 1½ teaspoons vanilla extract
  • Vegan ice cream topping
pizookie 2_web.jpg

Photo credit: Nicole Henson

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350ºF
  2. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
  3. In a large bowl, combine dry ingredients.
  4. Add in the nondairy milk, coconut oil and vanilla extract.
  5. Stir ingredients until well mixed.
  6. Ration out the contents of the bowl evenly onto the cookie sheet.
  7. Bake for 25 min, or until the cookies are crisp.
  8. Let cool in pan 20 minutes.
  9. Using parchment paper, lift cookies off of the pan.
  10. Place cookies in a bowl or plate and top each with ice cream.
  11. Enjoy.

Nicole Henson can be reached at [email protected] or @TheOrion_News on Twitter.

 

