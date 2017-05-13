Celebratory peanut butter pizookies
With finals out of the way and the chance to celebrate the end of the semester, Dairy-Free peanut butter pizookies are the perfect treat to celebrate.
Ingredients
- 1⅓ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1¼ teaspoons ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 2 cups oats (quick cooking or rolled)
- ½ cup coconut oil
- ½ cup peanut butter
- ½ cup sugar
- ⅓ cup nondairy milk
- 4 teaspoons ground flaxseed meal
- 1½ teaspoons vanilla extract
- Vegan ice cream topping
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350ºF
- Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl, combine dry ingredients.
- Add in the nondairy milk, coconut oil and vanilla extract.
- Stir ingredients until well mixed.
- Ration out the contents of the bowl evenly onto the cookie sheet.
- Bake for 25 min, or until the cookies are crisp.
- Let cool in pan 20 minutes.
- Using parchment paper, lift cookies off of the pan.
- Place cookies in a bowl or plate and top each with ice cream.
- Enjoy.
Nicole Henson can be reached at [email protected] or @TheOrion_News on Twitter.
