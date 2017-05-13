Celebratory peanut butter pizookies





With finals out of the way and the chance to celebrate the end of the semester, Dairy-Free peanut butter pizookies are the perfect treat to celebrate.

Ingredients

1⅓ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1¼ teaspoons ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

2 cups oats (quick cooking or rolled)

½ cup coconut oil

½ cup peanut butter

½ cup sugar

⅓ cup nondairy milk

4 teaspoons ground flaxseed meal

1½ teaspoons vanilla extract

Vegan ice cream topping

Directions

Preheat oven to 350ºF Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, combine dry ingredients. Add in the nondairy milk, coconut oil and vanilla extract. Stir ingredients until well mixed. Ration out the contents of the bowl evenly onto the cookie sheet. Bake for 25 min, or until the cookies are crisp. Let cool in pan 20 minutes. Using parchment paper, lift cookies off of the pan. Place cookies in a bowl or plate and top each with ice cream. Enjoy.

Nicole Henson can be reached at [email protected] or @TheOrion_News on Twitter.