Veterans Day ceremony takes place at Chico Elks Lodge

Photo credit: Christian Solis





The Chico Elks Lodge hosted a Veterans Day ceremony for the Chico community Saturday.

Veterans from every branch of the military were honored at the event including the U.S. Merchant Marines and veterans from every branch were present.



Keynote speaker James Crow gave the community a “Ground Pounder’s View of Vietnam.” Crow spoke about the physical and emotional hardships as well as the camaraderie experience as a soldier in the Vietnam War.

Crow said he saw three things in the war: courage, kindness and evil he never knew existed.

“It [the ceremony] is an honor to me and to enjoy it with the other veterans takes me back a while,” said Robert Laney a Navy veteran.

The ceremony ended with a three-volley salute by the honor guard.

Christian Solis can be reached at [email protected] or @c_alexander20 on Twitter.