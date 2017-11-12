The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Veterans Day ceremony takes place at Chico Elks Lodge

Veterans Day ceremony was held at Chico Elks Lodge. Photo credit: Christian Solis

Veterans Day ceremony was held at Chico Elks Lodge. Photo credit: Christian Solis

Christian Solis
November 12, 2017
Filed under Community, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Chico Elks Lodge hosted a Veterans Day ceremony for the Chico community Saturday.

Veterans from every branch of the military were honored at the event including the U.S. Merchant Marines and veterans from every branch were present.

Concert

The Chico Community Concert Band performed multiple military songs as well the theme songs of each branch. Photo credit: Christian Solis


Keynote speaker James Crow gave the community a “Ground Pounder’s View of Vietnam.” Crow spoke about the physical and emotional hardships as well as the camaraderie experience as a soldier in the Vietnam War.

Crow said he saw three things in the war: courage, kindness and evil he never knew existed.

Robert Laney

Laney wrote a book about serving in the Navy. Photo credit: Christian Solis

“It [the ceremony] is an honor to me and to enjoy it with the other veterans takes me back a while,” said Robert Laney a Navy veteran.

The ceremony ended with a three-volley salute by the honor guard.

Christian Solis can be reached at [email protected] or @c_alexander20 on Twitter.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Post Views: 201

Related Posts:

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Veterans Day ceremony takes place at Chico Elks Lodge

    Campus

    19th Annual Women’s Conference is held at Chico State

  • Veterans Day ceremony takes place at Chico Elks Lodge

    Breaking News

    Cellphone robbery reported near Chico State campus

  • Veterans Day ceremony takes place at Chico Elks Lodge

    Campus

    New graduation initiative will increase tuition but address inequality

  • Veterans Day ceremony takes place at Chico Elks Lodge

    Breaking News

    Chico council votes to regulate the use of marijuana

  • Veterans Day ceremony takes place at Chico Elks Lodge

    Breaking News

    Chico State student elected national President of Future Farmers of America

  • Veterans Day ceremony takes place at Chico Elks Lodge

    Breaking News

    Suspect at large after stabbing a woman

  • Veterans Day ceremony takes place at Chico Elks Lodge

    Administration

    Trump has yet to negatively impact students

  • Veterans Day ceremony takes place at Chico Elks Lodge

    Breaking News

    Cal Fire lifts burning restrictions from Butte County

  • Veterans Day ceremony takes place at Chico Elks Lodge

    Community

    Public informational meeting on safety is held by Chico police

  • Veterans Day ceremony takes place at Chico Elks Lodge

    Breaking News

    Man holds a sign quoting Taylor Swift lyrics

X
The student news site of California State University, Chico
Veterans Day ceremony takes place at Chico Elks Lodge