Student Learning Fee – Request for Proposals

A campus fund created by the consolidation of course fees, the Student Learning Fee (SLF), is now available for the submission of proposals that will lead to the enhancement of student learning. The estimated amount available for the 2022-2023 award year is $1,800,000. Awards will be determined by colleges, the Division of Student Affairs, and the Campus Fee Advisory Committee (CFAC), each of which will receive specific allocation amounts.

CFAC accepts proposals from non-college academic units and interdisciplinary teams. In this context, “interdisciplinary” refers to proposals that cross college or division lines. Proposals may be submitted by students, faculty, and staff via the SLF web application located at: https://slf.csuchico.edu/.

If you are part of an academic college or the division of Student Affairs please discuss your funding needs, and how to submit a proposal/expenditure request, with your college office or the Office of the Vice President for Student Affairs.

Please refer to the SLF website (http://www.csuchico.edu/slf) and go to the Guidelines section for more information on the proposal process.

Proposals may be submitted online until the final submission deadline of 5:00 p.m. December 2, 2021.

If you have any questions or issues, please send an email to: [email protected]. Thank you for your participation in this opportunity to support and enhance student learning.