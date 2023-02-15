A uterus-owner’s guide to birth control

So you’re having sex. There’s nothing to be ashamed about. In fact, most of the student body is doing the horizontal tango. According to the Health Resources & Services Administration, 94% of college students are sexually active.

If you are a uterus-owner, you may be wondering what kind of birth control to be on so no unwanted babies start popping up. From the birth control pill to the IUD, there are many options and it can seem a bit overwhelming at first. Don’t worry. I will guide you through the options along with listing the pros and cons to help you make your decision.

Just remember that none of the birth control options listed below prevent sexually transmitted diseases or infections. In a study by Washington & Lee University, they found that one in four college students have an STI. So if you are engaging in sexual activities with multiple partners, make sure you’re either using condoms, or have all those involved get tested, which can all be done at the WellCat Health Center.

The pill

This is the most commonly known form of birth control, and happens to be the first form of birth control I had ever used. The pill works by taking it once at the same time every day. A good tip is to set a reminder on your phone.

According to Planned Parenthood, the hormones in the pill and other hormonal birth controls prevent pregnancy by pausing ovulation and creating mucus around the cervix to stop sperm from fertilizing the egg.

There are two kinds of birth control pills: combination pills and progestin-only pills. These are also referred to as the “mini-pills.” Combination pills are combined with estrogen and progestin, while progestin-only pills contain just progestin. Sometimes if one of the pills is causing negative side effects for the user, they can opt in for the other pill. I initially used the combination pills which resulted in weight gain and mood swings, so I switched over to the mini pill and most of those symptoms went away.

Pros:

93% effective

Non-invasive

Cons

Having to remember to take the pill

The patch

Just within the last month I switched over to the birth control patch and it has quickly become my personal favorite. To be honest, I hadn’t even heard of the patch until I heard my co-worker talk about her experience with it and she convinced me. So, I brought myself over to the health center and they gave me a full year’s supply of birth control patches. All you need to do is stick on a Band-Aid-looking patch and change it weekly. The patch is great if you don’t want anything invasive such as the IUD or the implant, but also don’t want to have to remember to take a pill every day.

The patch works just like any other hormonal birth control and has the same effectiveness as the pill. Just make sure you place the patch on a spot that won’t be rubbed too much by your clothes, such as your waistband or bra strap.

Pros:

93% effective

Non-invasive

Only needs to be changed weekly

Cons

Patch may be difficult to hide during summer months

Patch can fall off

The IUD

IUD stands for Intrauterine Device, and is a small device inserted into the uterus. This is a great option for people who are forgetful and want a one-and-done situation because the IUD lasts for up to 12 years.

There are five different IUD brands: Paragard, Mirena, Kyleena, Liletta and Skyla. The five are divided in two categories, hormonal and copper. The hormonal IUD works similarly to the pill and the patch where the hormones thicken around the cervix and stop ovulation. The copper IUD works by repelling sperm, according to Planned Parenthood.

Pros:

99% effective

Long-lasting

Cons:

May be uncomfortable to get inserted and removed

The implant

Another low-maintenance birth control is the implant, which is also known as Nexplanon. The implant is placed in the arm and uses the progestin hormone to prevent pregnancy. This method is highly effective and lasts for five years, so you’ll definitely be baby-free throughout your college years — unless you happen to be a super, SUPER senior.

Pros:

99% effective

Long-lasting

Cons

You can feel the implant in your arm

The depo shot

If having to change a patch every week is still too much to remember, there is also a birth control shot, which is known as the depo shot. The shot also contains the progestin hormone and is injected once every three months, or 12-13 weeks. Make sure to set up a reminder so you don’t forget your appointments.

Pros:

96% effective

Only needs to be done every three months

Cons

Needles

Remembering to make the appointment

The vaginal ring

Lastly is the vaginal ring, which is inserted into the vagina where it releases hormones throughout the body to prevent pregnancy. There are two kinds of rings, the NuvaRing and the Annovera. The NuvaRing has to be changed every five weeks. The Annovera lasts for an entire year, but has to be taken out every three weeks for seven days, then re-inserted after those seven days.

Pros:

93% effective

Only needs to be changed every three to five weeks

Cons

The Annovera needs to be washed between each use

Can’t use oil or silicone-based lubricants

Whatever birth control option you decide, it’s important to note that everyone’s bodies react to birth control differently, and some might experience symptoms and others might not. All you can do is try different options and see which one works the best for you.

To learn more and access any of these birth control options, visit the WellCat Health Center, or the nearest Planned Parenthood.

Gabriela Rudolph can be reached at [email protected]