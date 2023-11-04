Navigate Left
  Carson Zarate celebrating his game-tying goal.

    Sports

    Chico State men’s soccer ends regular season with a tie

  • Deyaadeen Ammar, speaking at the In Solidarity with Palestine vigil. Photo taken Nov. 3 by Molly Myers.

    News

    Over $1000 raised for victims in Gaza at Palestine vigil 

  • Created by Ariana Powell on Nov. 2.

    News

    Financial analysis of CSU reveals strong financial status

  • Will a violent, lottery system mean more open parking spaces in the near future? Photo by Heather Taylor on Nov. 1, 2023.

    'The Big Dipper'

    Chico State proposes new, deadly ‘Lottery’-inspired parking solution

  • Members of Kappa Sigma, Aiden Paul, Van Clow and Ronnie Vicari pose with the Chili Cook Off trophy. Taken by Natalia Cortez-Pagan on Oct. 25.

    Arts & Entertainment

    Kappa Sigma wins annual Chili Cook Off

Chico State men’s soccer ends regular season with a tie

Byline photo of Nick Sanders
Nick Sanders, Sports Reporter // November 4, 2023
Carson+Zarate+celebrating+his+game-tying+goal.
Nick Sanders
Carson Zarate celebrating his game-tying goal.

After clinching the fourth spot in the California Collegiate Athletic Association tournament, No. 11 Chico State men’s soccer team tied against the Stanislaus State Warriors in their last match of the regular season on Thursday.

The Warriors took the early lead over the Wildcats in the first half, until sophomore defender Carson Zarate scored off a free kick that Justin Ricketts capitalized on in the 38th minute.

The Warriors outshot Chico State (20-13). Sophomore Ricketts and senior Noah Ross had the most shots for the Wildcats with three each. Stanislaus had zero saves during the match.

Junior goalkeeper Emanuel Padilla continued to show his skills, notching three saves in Thursday’s game.

Chico State clinched the fourth spot in the CCAA tournament behind the Monterey Bay Otters, the Los Angeles Golden Eagles and the Pomona Broncos.

(Cayden Hotaling challenges a Stanislaus State defender. Photo taken Nov 2. by Nick Sanders)

 

The Wildcats will play the San Marcos Cougars on Sunday in the first round of the tournament. They are hoping to have a better result in their match against the Cougars this time around. The Wildcats last meeting with them on Oct. 1 ended in a 0-0 tie.

The kickoff will be at 11:30 a.m. at University Stadium. The semi finals will take place at Cal Poly Humboldt. The winner of Sunday’s game will play the top seed Los Angeles Golden Eagles .

You can watch Sunday’s game here. Some notable Wildcat players to watch during Sunday’s game are defender Preston Moll, goalkeeper Padilla and forward Miles Rice, who was absent due to injury the last two games.

For more information about Chico State Athletics, you can visit the Wildcats homepage.

 

Nick Sanders can be reached at [email protected]
About the Contributor
Nick Sanders, Reporter
Nick Sanders, is going into his second semester at Chico State after finishing at Butte College last fall. He is looking forward to working for The Orion this semester. Nick hopes to learn how to become a better writer and reporter through this experience. After graduating Nick would love to work as a Sports Broadcaster for the San Diego Padres or any sports organization.

