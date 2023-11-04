Chico State men’s soccer ends regular season with a tie

After clinching the fourth spot in the California Collegiate Athletic Association tournament, No. 11 Chico State men’s soccer team tied against the Stanislaus State Warriors in their last match of the regular season on Thursday.

The Warriors took the early lead over the Wildcats in the first half, until sophomore defender Carson Zarate scored off a free kick that Justin Ricketts capitalized on in the 38th minute.

The Warriors outshot Chico State (20-13). Sophomore Ricketts and senior Noah Ross had the most shots for the Wildcats with three each. Stanislaus had zero saves during the match.

Junior goalkeeper Emanuel Padilla continued to show his skills, notching three saves in Thursday’s game.

Chico State clinched the fourth spot in the CCAA tournament behind the Monterey Bay Otters, the Los Angeles Golden Eagles and the Pomona Broncos.

The Wildcats will play the San Marcos Cougars on Sunday in the first round of the tournament. They are hoping to have a better result in their match against the Cougars this time around. The Wildcats last meeting with them on Oct. 1 ended in a 0-0 tie.

The kickoff will be at 11:30 a.m. at University Stadium. The semi finals will take place at Cal Poly Humboldt. The winner of Sunday’s game will play the top seed Los Angeles Golden Eagles .

You can watch Sunday’s game here. Some notable Wildcat players to watch during Sunday’s game are defender Preston Moll, goalkeeper Padilla and forward Miles Rice, who was absent due to injury the last two games.

For more information about Chico State Athletics, you can visit the Wildcats homepage.

Nick Sanders can be reached at [email protected]