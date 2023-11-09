Navigate Left
What is The Big Dipper?

Kit Beauchamp, Reporter // November 9, 2023
Image by Kit Beauchamp

It’s The Orion’s new satire column.  You can find it under ‘features.’ 

Webster’s dictionary defines satire as “writing that exposes or ridicules conduct, doctrines, or institutions either by direct criticism or more often through irony, parody, or caricature.” 

The role satire plays is twofold: It serves the purpose of providing thoughtful commentary, critique and criticism on topical and pertinent issues and areas of importance. It should also be entertaining and humorous. 

Much like the larger umbrella of journalism, satire is also an extension of the watchdog role of the press. Satire is fun, but it is often necessary to get across a message in a different light. 

Notable examples of satire from other news outlets include The Onion, Clickhole, The Borowitz Report in The New Yorker, National Lampoon and many other venerated institutions. 

Satirical articles published through The Big Dipper are often meant to highlight larger issues. However, the content of the articles, including but not limited to people, places, things, quotes, events and more, should be regarded as fictitious. 

Have ideas for satire? Write in below! 

Please don’t sue us. 

 

Kit Beauchamp can be reached at [email protected]
Kit Beauchamp, Reporter
Kit Beauchamp is a Communications Major at Chico State University. Originally from Fairfax, CA, he transferred to Chico from Santa Barbara City College following the Covid-19 pandemic. Kit has always been interested in writing and journalism, and this is his first semester writing for The Orion. He hopes to use his platform to give voice to all facets of the student body, shed light on interesting and relevant topics, and present the unbiased truth. In his spare time, Kit enjoys music, fried foods, run-on sentences and looking at colorful birds.    

