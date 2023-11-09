What is The Big Dipper?

It’s The Orion’s new satire column. You can find it under ‘features.’

Webster’s dictionary defines satire as “writing that exposes or ridicules conduct, doctrines, or institutions either by direct criticism or more often through irony, parody, or caricature.”

The role satire plays is twofold: It serves the purpose of providing thoughtful commentary, critique and criticism on topical and pertinent issues and areas of importance. It should also be entertaining and humorous.

Much like the larger umbrella of journalism, satire is also an extension of the watchdog role of the press. Satire is fun, but it is often necessary to get across a message in a different light.

Notable examples of satire from other news outlets include The Onion, Clickhole, The Borowitz Report in The New Yorker, National Lampoon and many other venerated institutions.

Satirical articles published through The Big Dipper are often meant to highlight larger issues. However, the content of the articles, including but not limited to people, places, things, quotes, events and more, should be regarded as fictitious.

Please don’t sue us.

