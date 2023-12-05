Navigate Left
  Photo by: Jé Shoots from Pexels

    Arts & Entertainment

    10 non-Christmas songs to get you in the holiday spirit

  Miles Daniels shooting wide open mid-range vs. the Broncos.

    Sports

    Afifi records career-high in win over the Broncos

  Image courtesy of Pexels.

    Opinion

    Taking a breather

  Participant on a exercise bicycle working with a student volunteer at the BE:WEL Program.

    News

    Service learning program gives Chico State students new perspective on personalized care

  Speedy Burrito Mexican Grill cart sells food at the intersection of Ivy and West Second Streets. Taken by Ariana Powell on Oct. 6.

    Food

    ‘Burrito guy’ review: burritos for all

The Orion
The Orion
The Orion

Afifi records career-high in win over the Broncos

Byline photo of Nick Sanders
Nick Sanders, Sports Reporter // December 5, 2023
Miles+Daniels+shooting+wide+open+mid-range+vs.+the+Broncos.
Nick Sanders
Miles Daniels shooting wide open mid-range vs. the Broncos.

After losing their first conference game on Thursday to the San Bernardino Coyotes, the Chico State Men’s Basketball team added their first California Collegiate Athletic Association win of the season on Saturday against the Pomona Broncos, winning 65-55.

Junior Adam Afifi led the Wildcats in points with a career-high of 23, to give them a cushion. Afifi went 8 for 12 from the field, two of those being 3-pointers and he went a perfect 5-5 from the free throw line.

“It was a good game. I appreciate my teammates for finding me, I was just trying to find myself in the flow of the offense but you know it was a good team win,” Afifi said.

Adam Afifi shooting beyond the arc vs. the Broncos. (Nick Sanders)

It wasn’t just Afifi who helped lead the Wildcats to their first conference win. Sophomore Miles Daniels, who came off the bench in Saturday’s game, scored 15 points with three assists and a solo steal. Daniels helped the Wildcats late in the game going 3-4 from beyond the arc.

Despite only scoring five points, freshman Caden Harris also grabbed six rebounds throughout the game.

The Wildcats brought their poor shooting performance back to life in Saturday’s game by shooting just under 50% from 3-point range and the field.

This was a big win for the Wildcats early in the season. They hope to keep the ball rolling and go into the new year with a long win streak.

“We’ve been taking a lot of strides. I feel like we are not 100% there yet offensively or defensively, we still have a lot to work on but we come in night in and night out and compete,” Afifi said.  “We got the win, that’s all that matters.”

The Wildcats next game is against the Sonoma State Seawolves on Thursday. The Seawolves come into this game with an overall record of 4-3 and 1-1 in conference play. You can watch the game here.

 

Nick Sanders can be reached at [email protected]
Nick Sanders, Reporter
Nick Sanders, is going into his second semester at Chico State after finishing at Butte College last fall. He is looking forward to working for The Orion this semester. Nick hopes to learn how to become a better writer and reporter through this experience. After graduating Nick would love to work as a Sports Broadcaster for the San Diego Padres or any sports organization.

Chico State's independent student newspaper
