Navigate Left
  • Flyer courtesy Daniel Veidlinger

    Arts & Entertainment

    Chico State holds religion and COVID symposium on Friday

  • Swift Campaign Logo / Designed by the Swift Campaign (Satire logo created by Garrett Hartman)

    'The Big Dipper'

    Presidential elections Swift-ly approaching

  • Students are trickling back to the third floor after renovations are complete. Photo taken by Amy Blair Feb. 19.

    News

    Meriam Library third floor is back in business

  • The Chico Seed Orchard nature trail is about one mile long, paved and surrounded by a variety of trees with an interesting historical background. Photo by Heather Taylor on Feb. 3, 2024.

    Features

    New trail of thought: Chico Seed Orchard

  • Chico State baseball celebrates a hard-fought win over Montana State Billings. Taken by Lukas Mann on Feb. 8.

    Sports

    Revamped Chico State baseball squad off to undefeated start

Navigate Right
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion

Revamped Chico State baseball squad off to undefeated start

The new Wildcats team features 31 new players, both freshmen and transfer students
Byline photo of Nathan Chiochios
Nathan Chiochios, Sports Editor // February 20, 2024
Chico+State+baseball+celebrates+a+hard-fought+win+over+Montana+State+Billings.+Taken+by+Lukas+Mann+on+Feb.+8.
Lukas Mann
Chico State baseball celebrates a hard-fought win over Montana State Billings. Taken by Lukas Mann on Feb. 8.

Following a tough losing season in 2023, the Chico State baseball team looks to make waves this season, coming out with a 5-0 start in non-conference play. 

After last season, head coach Dave Taylor, in his 18th year as the Wildcat’s head coach, felt that the team had to switch things up for the upcoming season.

“There’s a certain standard here that has really been sustainable for a long period of time,” Taylor said, “We kind of had to reload.”

The new Wildcats team features 31 new players, both freshmen and transfer students. 

Revamping the roster wasn’t the only change. Taylor said there also needed to be a change in the team’s culture, putting a heavy emphasis on toughness, execution and attention to detail.

“Not necessarily having to be better baseball players than our opponents, but playing the game better,” he said.

Senior pitcher Kevin Lyons, who is off to a hot start with a 2.00 ERA and 13 strikeouts in two appearances, said the incoming players are just as serious about the culture change as everyone else. He added that the newcomers also stepped into leadership roles along with the returners, and feels that the team has fit in very well together so far.

“It’s the most enjoyable team I’ve been around in a while,” Lyons said.

Junior catcher and pitcher Jeremy Keller reinforced the team’s emphasis on toughness over the offseason, adding that the team bought into a “two-strike approach,” meaning that they worked on getting close to the plate during at-bats and not being scared of being hit by the ball.

“If you can out-tough the opponent, then you’ve got them beat in that game and if you can physically beat them, then you’ve got them beat,” Keller said. 

Keller already made a difference this season, with a .429 batting average, as well as an inning pitched against Simpson University, recording one strikeout and giving up no runs.

After a long but successful offseason, the Wildcats have started strong, securing a sweep against Montana State Billings, and dominating Simpson in a doubleheader. The squad is firing on all cylinders, with a team ERA of 2.63 and a team batting average of .333.

Seniors, like Lyons and pitcher Marco Ibarra, hope to sunset their Chico State baseball career with a winning season. Ibarra said he is confident that the team could make a deep run in the playoffs come May.

“I don’t have too many more shots at this,” Ibarra said. “This is it.”

The Wildcats are looking ahead to the start of conference play. They kick off with a four-game series against a formidable Cal Poly Pomona squad, who recently ranked no. 24 in the NCBWA national poll. The first game is Friday at 6 p.m. at Scolinos Field in Pomona.

For information about all Chico State Athletics, visit the Wildcat homepage.

Nathan Chiochios can be reached at [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Wildcats play. Taken by Milca Elvira Chacon.
Chico State men's basketball weekend recap: A triumph and setback on the road
Mens basketball team huddle up going over plays during timeout. Taken by Nick Sanders on Feb. 9.
Chico State men's basketball falls short in grueling away game battle
Senior starting pitcher Dylan Day on the mound for Chico State. Taken by Lukas Mann on Feb. 9.
Chico State baseball comes back to complete series sweep
Ethan Lay on the mound facing the Montana State Billings. Taken by Lukas Mann on Feb. 8.
Wildcats men’s baseball take both games in season opening doubleheader
Jordan Allen shooting a free-throw during the third quarter. Taken by Milca Elvira Chacon on Feb. 3.
Back-to-back wins for the Chico State women’s basketball team
Members of the team watching their teammates play. Taken by Kya Williams on Feb. 3.
Chico State men's basketball secures dominant 85-65 victory over SF State
About the Contributors
Nathan Chiochios, Sports Editor
Nathan Chiochios is in his third year at Chico State as a journalism (news) major. He is from Mountain View, a town in the San Francisco Bay Area. It is his second semester on The Orion, and his first semester as sports editor, and he looks forward to growing his journalism and writing skills. In his free time, he spends most of his time skateboarding and hanging out with friends and family.
Lukas Mann, Reporter
Lukas Mann is a journalism major with a minor in broadcasting. He is currently enrolled in his third-year at Chico State. Lukas has had a keen interest in sports for the majority of his life and is looking forward to integrating that passion into his work and effort for The Orion. After graduation, he hopes to be a writer for any professional sports teams having to do with the big four sports.

The Orion

Chico State's independent student newspaper
The Orion
Chico State University
Plumas Hall 001
[email protected]
530-898-4386
The Orion • © 2024 The Orion 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Orion Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *