Student deals and cheap meals

Celestino’s is located on East Avenue and First Street across from the Ayres building. Their student special offers a slice of cheese, mushroom or pepperoni and a medium fountain drink for $6.75. There are no gluten-free/vegan options for individually sold pizza slices.

If you prefer a more zesty slice of pizza, they also offer individual specialty slices. Pizza by the slice without a drink are as follows:

Cheese — $4.25

Pepperoni — $4.75

Tom Jones — $5.25

Godfather — $5.50

Mushroom — $4.75

Olive special — $5.50

Hawaiian — $5.25

Oscar Spicy — $5.25.

Family-owned Indian cuisine located on Salem Street next to the transit station.

Their student special includes one entrée, naan, rice and a samosa for $13.

Other inexpensive menu items include a lentil spinach soup for $5 and a cucumber salad for $6, which are both gluten-free and vegan. They also offer two for $5 samosas and an express bowl which is one entrée and rice for $11.

Goji’s provides a large beverage selection including Yerba Mate, Jarritos sodas, Snapple, Jumex, ginger beer, Premier Protein, coconut water, kombucha and many more.

Pita pit is located on Broadway and Third Streets. Their student discount provides 10% off any purchase of $10 or more. They also offer a daily special that varies everyday for $10.

They introduced a new special called “Doritos Walking Tacos”. For $8.99 you get a bag of Doritos topped with a protein, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and chipotle sauce.

Aca Taco is located on Broadway and Second Streets.

This restaurant does not offer student discounts but does serve mini tacos for $2.70 each and regular tacos for $3.50-$3.90, in which vegetarian options are available.

The Bear is located next to the Arts and Humanities building on the corner of Salem and Second Streets.

They do not provide student deals however every Thursday is Burger Madness. The classic Bear Burger with fries or a salad is on sale for only $7.99; a great deal for their portion sizes and quality.

Woodstock’s is located on the corner of Main and Third Streets.

The student discount presents a whole personal pizza and a fountain drink, for $13.50. From 11a.m. to 3p.m., they offer three different lunch deals.

