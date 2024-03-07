Navigate Left
  Downtown restaurants are happy to help college students with inexpensive and tasty options. Taken at Madison Bear Garden by Alina Babajko on Feb. 29.

    Food

    Student deals and cheap meals

  • People gather around a table during the Giving Day Fair. Taken by Ariana Powell on March 6.

    Arts & Entertainment

    Giving Day Tabling Fair proves fruitful

  • Kevin Lyons dominates on the mound, nearly blanking San Francisco State in game one. Taken by Aaron Draper on March 3.

    Sports

    Chico State baseball splits doubleheader with SF State on Sunday

  • Chico State junior Daniel Vierra at the plate for the Wildcats against San Francisco State Gators. Taken on March 4 by Lukas Mann.

    Sports

    Wildcats drop series after explosive first innings’ from the Gators

  • Shaking hands with dollar bills, checklists and scales in the background. Created by Grace Stark on March 4.

    News

    CSU Board of Trustees holds meeting Monday morning

Student deals and cheap meals

Restaurants near campus with affordable, filling meals
Alina Babajko, Reporter // March 7, 2024
Alina Babajko, Reporter // March 7, 2024
Alina Babajko
Downtown restaurants are happy to help college students with inexpensive and tasty options. Taken at Madison Bear Garden by Alina Babajko on Feb. 29.

Celestino’s Pizza 

Two of the three student special slice options available at Celestino’s Pizza. Taken by Alina Babajko on Feb. 29.

Celestino’s is located on East Avenue and First Street across from the Ayres building. Their student special offers a slice of cheese, mushroom or pepperoni and a medium fountain drink for $6.75. There are no gluten-free/vegan options for individually sold pizza slices.

If you prefer a more zesty slice of pizza, they also offer individual specialty slices. Pizza by the slice without a drink are as follows:

  • Cheese — $4.25 
  • Pepperoni — $4.75 
  • Tom Jones — $5.25 
  • Godfather — $5.50 
  • Mushroom — $4.75
  • Olive special — $5.50 
  • Hawaiian — $5.25 
  • Oscar Spicy — $5.25.

Goji’s Café

Delicious entrees made fresh in house daily by the owners. Taken by Alina Babajko on Feb. 29.
Family-owned Indian cuisine located on Salem Street next to the transit station.

Their student special includes one entrée, naan, rice and a samosa for $13.

Other inexpensive menu items include a lentil spinach soup for $5 and a cucumber salad for $6, which are both gluten-free and vegan. They also offer two for $5 samosas and an express bowl which is one entrée and rice for $11.

Goji’s provides a large beverage selection including Yerba Mate, Jarritos sodas, Snapple, Jumex, ginger beer, Premier Protein, coconut water, kombucha and many more.

Pita Pit

New special offered by Pita Pit downtown, “Doritos Walking Tacos.”. Taken by Alina Babajko on Feb. 29.
Pita pit is located on Broadway and Third Streets. Their student discount provides 10% off any purchase of $10 or more. They also offer a daily special that varies everyday for $10.

They introduced a new special called “Doritos Walking Tacos”. For $8.99 you get a bag of Doritos topped with a protein, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and chipotle sauce.

Aca Taco

Downtown Aca Taco employee Tanya, pictured left, is happy to be of service to Chico State students and their community. Taken by Alina Babajko on March 3.
Aca Taco is located on Broadway and Second Streets.

This restaurant does not offer student discounts but does serve mini tacos for $2.70 each and regular tacos for $3.50-$3.90, in which vegetarian options are available.

Madison Bear Garden

Burger and salad from Madison Bear Garden taken by Alina Babajko on March 29, 2023.

The Bear is located next to the Arts and Humanities building on the corner of Salem and Second Streets.

They do not provide student deals however every Thursday is Burger Madness. The classic Bear Burger with fries or a salad is on sale for only $7.99; a great deal for their portion sizes and quality.

 

Woodstock’s Pizza

Woodstock’s affordable lunch deals offered daily. Combo slices are ones with specialty toppings. Taken by Alina Babajko on March 3.

Woodstock’s is located on the corner of Main and Third Streets.

The student discount presents a whole personal pizza and a fountain drink, for $13.50. From 11a.m. to 3p.m., they offer three different lunch deals.

Alina Babajko can be reached at [email protected].

 

 
