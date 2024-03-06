Navigate Left
  Kevin Lyons dominates on the mound, nearly blanking San Francisco State in game one. Taken by Aaron Draper on March 3.

    Sports

    Chico State baseball splits doubleheader with SF State on Sunday

  Chico State junior Daniel Vierra at the plate for the Wildcats against San Francisco State Gators. Taken on March 4 by Lukas Mann.

    Sports

    Wildcats drop series after explosive first innings’ from the Gators

  Shaking hands with dollar bills, checklists and scales in the background. Created by Grace Stark on March 4.

    News

    CSU Board of Trustees holds meeting Monday morning

  Say hello to your new mayor. Photo by Robledo Rafael Andrade via Pexels.

    'The Big Dipper'

    A modest fur-prosal: Put pets in local politics

  Customers enjoying food in the seating area of Mas Amor Mexican Food. Taken by Jessica Miller on March 2.

    Food

    Mas Amor Mexican Food’s grand opening is just the beginning

Chico State baseball splits doubleheader with SF State on Sunday

Senior Kevin Lyons showcased his pitching in game one, holding the Gators to no hits over six innings, while the Wildcats clinched a 6-4 victory. However, the Gators carried momentum from the final innings of game one into game two, claiming an 8-5 win over the Wildcats.
Nate Paddock, Reporter
Nate Paddock, Reporter // March 6, 2024
Kevin+Lyons+dominates+on+the+mound%2C+nearly+blanking+San+Francisco+State+in+game+one.+Taken+by+Aaron+Draper+on+March+3.
Kevin Lyons dominates on the mound, nearly blanking San Francisco State in game one. Taken by Aaron Draper on March 3.

In a doubleheader on Sunday at Nettleton Stadium, the Chico State Wildcats and the San Francisco State Gators battled it out, resulting in a series split in the first two games. 

Senior Kevin Lyons showcased his pitching in game one, holding the Gators to no hits over six innings, while the Wildcats clinched a 6-4 victory. However, the Gators carried momentum from the final innings of game one into game two, claiming an 8-5 win over the Wildcats.

“Lyons was great on the mound today. He made pitches when he had to and was able to locate his off-speed pitches,” assistant coach Mark Taylor said. “Kevin’s had a great start to his senior year and I’m excited to watch him build off it as we get going.”

Game one showed Lyons’ dominance on the mound, holding the Gators to a shutout for almost seven innings while tallying five strikeouts. The Wildcats capitalized on offensive opportunities, cracking on 13 hits throughout the game.

Chico State’s offense came alive in the third inning, which started with a leadoff single from sophomore Kaden Bass. A series of hits jumped the Wildcats to a 4-0 lead, with junior Phoenix Casias capitalizing on a fielding error to bring in a critical run. The Wildcats maintained their lead, adding two more runs in the sixth inning, due to some Gator errors.

The Gators fought back in the later innings, narrowing the gap to a two-run difference. But it would be junior Jeremy Keller’s stellar pitching performance that clinched the Wildcat’s win, despite a late-game surge from the Gators.

In game two, the Gators wasted no time taking an early lead with some good batting. Despite Chico State’s attempts to claw back, the Gator’s relentless offense proved too much to handle. 

Regardless of the split outcome, both teams showed promising performances. 

Chico State will look to bounce back in their next series against Stanislaus State in Turlock on March 8 at 6:00pm.

Nate Paddock can be reached at [email protected]

