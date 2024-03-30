Wildcats baseball drops series lead after late-game rally from Dominguez Hills

Navigate Left
Nathan Chiochios, Sports Editor // March 30, 2024
Starting pitcher Ethan Lay throwing a pitch late in the sixth inning. Lay had six strikeouts in a marathon performance. Taken by Nathan Chiochios on March 29.

Starting pitcher Ethan Lay’s solid performance wasn’t enough for the Wildcats as they lost 2-1 to the Cal State Dominguez Hills Toros

Lay gave the Wildcats an electric 7.1 innings, giving up no earned runs and striking out six, highlighted by a great performance in the sixth inning. He had runners on first and second with only one out and up by one, but was able to get out of the inning without giving up a single run.

“Carson [Stevens] was calling a great game,” he said. “You got to just pitch down and mix in your offspeed so they can get more groundballs and pop flys.”

On the other side, the Wildcats bats were hot, having 12 hits on the day. However, they were unable to capitalize, leaving 13 runners on base.

“We got to start cashing into those runs,” catcher Carson Stevens said.

Stevens, who had three hits in the game, was responsible for the Wildcats’ sole run, which came off an RBI double in the fourth inning that broke the 0-0 tie. Stevens said head coach Dave Taylor gave him a hit-and-run, and he was able to capitalize on it.

“When skip puts that on you just got to do your job,” he said. “It’s a team sport, there’s no selfish at-bats.”

Though the Wildcats had the lead for most of the game, four costly errors put the Toros in a position to score late, which they were able to capitalize on. One run in the seventh and one more in the eighth proved to be enough for Dominguez Hills to hold on for the win. 

It was a tough blow for the Wildcats, who have been hot recently, coming off a series win over a dangerous Cal State LA team last week. They split the doubleheader Thursday but were unable to come back and win in this game.

While the outcome was unfavorable, Stevens said he knows the team has it in them, and was proud that they battled down to the last out, having runners in scoring position in the bottom of the ninth.

“When the ninth inning comes around, there’s not nine better people I’d rather have at the plate,” he said. “But it’s baseball, sometimes things don’t go your way.”

The Wildcats look to split the series Saturday in the final game of the series. The first pitch is at 11 a.m., and students can enter the stadium for free with their student ID. You can stream the game here.

For information about all Chico State athletics, visit the Wildcat home page.

 

Nathan Chiochios can be reached at [email protected]
About the Contributor
Nathan Chiochios, Sports Editor
Nathan Chiochios is in his third year at Chico State as a journalism (news) major. He is from Mountain View, a town in the San Francisco Bay Area. It is his second semester on The Orion, and his first semester as sports editor, and he looks forward to growing his journalism and writing skills. In his free time, he spends most of his time skateboarding and hanging out with friends and family.

